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Over 3,000 migrants died in 2025 trying to reach Spain: aid group

By RFI
Spain REUTERS - Borja Suarez
MON, 29 DEC 2025
REUTERS - Borja Suarez

More than 3,000 migrants died while trying to reach Spain this year, a report released by a Spanish migration rights group said on Monday, a sharp decline from 2024 as the number of attempted crossings fell.

Caminando Fronteras (Walking Borders) said most of the 3,090 deaths recorded until 15 December took place on the Atlantic migration route from Africa to Spain's Canary Islands, considered one of the world's most dangerous.

While there has been a "significant" decrease in migrant arrivals in the Canaries, "a new, more distant and more dangerous" route to the archipelago has emerged with departures from Guinea, it said.

The group compiles its figures from families of migrants and official statistics of those rescued. It included 437 children and 192 women among the dead.

Caminando Fronteras also noted there had been a rise in the number of boats leaving from Algeria, mainly to the holiday islands of Ibiza and Formentera in the Mediterranean.

Record number of deaths

Traditionally used by Algerians, the route is seeing a surge of migrants from Somalia, Sudan, and South Sudan in 2025, the group said.

The number of deaths on this route had doubled this year to 1,037 when compared to 2024, it added.

Spain adopts plan to relocate unaccompanied minors from Canaries

At least 10,457 migrants died or disappeared while trying to reach Spain by sea in 2024, according to Caminando Fronteras, the highest number recorded since it began tracking data in 2007.

Spain's interior ministry says 35,935 migrants reached Spain until 15 December this year, a 40-percent decrease from the same period last year.

Nearly half of them came through the Atlantic migration route from the coast of West Africa to the Canary Islands.

(with AFP)

RFI
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