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Ghana records two additional Mpox deaths as case count nears 1,000

  Mon, 29 Dec 2025
Health Ghana records two additional Mpox deaths as case count nears 1,000
MON, 29 DEC 2025

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed two additional deaths linked to Mpox, raising the country’s total death toll from the disease to six.

In its latest Mpox situation update dated December 22, 2025, the GHS also reported 13 new infections, pushing the cumulative number of confirmed cases nationwide to 947 since the outbreak began.

The Service indicated that there are currently no Mpox patients on admission, but cautioned the public to remain vigilant, especially during the festive season. GHS advised people to avoid crowded places where possible and to observe strict personal hygiene measures to reduce the risk of transmission.

Health authorities further urged the public to report symptoms early and seek prompt medical care, stressing that early detection remains critical in containing the spread of the virus.

Mpox is primarily transmitted through close physical contact with an infected person. Common symptoms include fever, skin rash, headache, muscle and body aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills and general fatigue.

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