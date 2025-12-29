TOR needs more investment to supply beyond Ghanaian market — NPA boss

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, has said the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) needs additional financial support to serve markets beyond Ghana.

TOR, under new management, recently announced the resumption of crude oil refining after years of inactivity, a development that has drawn public praise.

“This achievement follows the successful completion of major Turnaround Maintenance (TAM) works on the Crude Distillation Unit (CDU), executed within three months, from August 1, 2025, to October 30, 2025. The maintenance works were undertaken in strict compliance with international engineering, safety, and operational standards,” TOR said in a statement released on December 22.

It added that following the completion of the TAM, the NPA conducted comprehensive regulatory inspections and confirmed TOR’s full compliance with all mandatory safety and operational requirements, granting clearance for the resumption of refining activities.

However, according to the NPA boss, the state-owned refinery would require approximately $200 million for a full-scale revamp to serve markets beyond Ghana.

Speaking on TV3 New Day on Monday, December 29, Edudzi Tamakloe stressed that TOR must be supported to expand its production capacity.

“Though the refinery has resumed operation, I strongly believe we need to encourage government to invest more,” he said.

“I do not think we need to have a refinery that only serves the Ghanaian market but one that serves beyond the borders of Ghana as well. If TOR is able to ramp up production to 45,000 barrels a day, it will project the country well,” he added.