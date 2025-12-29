ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NPP government didn’t want TOR to thrive; wanted to sell it cheaply — Solomon Owusu

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines NPP government didn’t want TOR to thrive; wanted to sell it cheaply — Solomon Owusu
MON, 29 DEC 2025

The Communications Director of the United Party (UP), Solomon Owusu, has criticised the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) government over its handling of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR).

The state-owned oil refinery had been on the verge of collapse for several years and could not be revived despite promises by former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to restore it to full operation.

At one point, the former administration proposed a partnership arrangement, a move that attracted criticism and was rejected by several stakeholders, leading to its termination.

However, TOR, under its new management, has announced the resumption of crude oil refining, a development that has attracted public praise.

“This achievement follows the successful completion of major Turnaround Maintenance (TAM) works on the Crude Distillation Unit (CDU), executed within three months, from August 1, 2025 to October 30, 2025. The maintenance works were undertaken in strict compliance with international engineering, safety and operational standards,” TOR said in a statement released on December 22.

It added that following the completion of the TAM, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) conducted comprehensive regulatory inspections and confirmed TOR’s full compliance with all mandatory safety and operational requirements, granting clearance for the resumption of refining activities.

Reacting to the development on Accra-based Joy Prime on Monday, December 29, the UP spokesperson accused the former administration of deliberately orchestrating the collapse of TOR.

“Politicians leveraged TOR to build their businesses. The government at the time didn’t want TOR to thrive, so they supported the Chinese to bring in Sentuo. Their aim was to sell TOR cheaply,” he alleged.

“If a new team has come in and we are beginning to see some improvement, the least we can do is encourage them and give the necessary support to help turn around the fortunes of the place,” he said.

He further questioned how state-owned enterprises continue to record losses despite operating in lucrative sectors.

“How can you sell oil and claim you’ve made losses? You sell electricity and make losses. You sell cocoa and still make losses. Every low-hanging business is recording losses,” he added.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

KANAWU | 12/29/2025 11:58:53 AM

Look at that fooool

Comments2
Top Stories

9 hours ago

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for the worlds oil, is a major source of contention between the United States and Iran - - / AFP Trump and Iran's supreme leader trade threats as mediators try to save deal

9 hours ago

Huge waves crash on the coastline ahead of Typhoon Bavi in Wenling in eastern Chinas Zhejiang province on July 10, 2026. - Chinatopix Via AP More than 1 million evacuated as Typhoon Bavi makes landfall in China

12 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe urges Minister to intervene as Azumah Resources, E&P dispute heads to international arbitration Franklin Cudjoe urges Minister to intervene as Azumah Resources, E&P dispute hea...

12 hours ago

MANI Africa Vice President Kofi Bentil 'They took the mud from the gutters and put them on the streets' – Kofi Bentil f...

12 hours ago

Susu Collector arraigned for allegedly defrauding 35 traders of GH¢156,455 Susu Collector arraigned for allegedly defrauding 35 traders of GH¢156,455

12 hours ago

Ghanaian teacher battles debt and visa crisis in Thailand Migration dream turns sour as Ghanaian teacher battles debt and visa crisis in T...

13 hours ago

South Africa World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams dies aged 25 South Africa World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams dies aged 25

13 hours ago

Former Akan NPP PC pays GHS105,000as T&T for 1,012 delegates ahead of constituency executives elections Former Akan NPP PC pays GHS105,000 as T&T for 1,012 delegates ahead of constitue...

13 hours ago

One injured, three arrested as violence mars NPP Bantama Constituency elections One injured, three arrested as violence mars NPP Bantama Constituency elections

13 hours ago

GAC raises alarm over rising HIV infections among homosexuals in Bono Region GAC raises alarm over rising HIV infections among homosexuals in Bono Region 

Just in....
body-container-line