ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Morocco boss Regragui confirms Hakimi's return for Cup of Nations pool clash

By Paul Myers
Sports News AFP - GABRIEL BOUYS
MON, 29 DEC 2025
AFP - GABRIEL BOUYS

Star defender and skipper Achraf Hakimi will play in Morocco's final Group A game against Zambia on Monday, his coach Walid Regragui confirmed on the eve of the tie at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat.

Hakimi has sat out the tournament to nurse his left ankle which was hurt on 4 November while playing in the Champions League for his club Paris Saint-Germain against Bayern Munich.

Though Regragui said the 27-year-old wasfit and available, Hakimi was absent for Morocco's opening day win over Comoros on 21 December and the 1-1 draw against Mali on 26 December.

"What Achraf has done to come back is extraordinary," said Regragui. "What I can say is that Achraf will play. Whether he starts or not, it will be his first match at the Cup of Nations."

Morocco go into the match needing a draw to advance to the last-16 knockout stages of the 24-team competition. Victory would assure them of top spot.

"What we want - because we want to go as far as possible - is that Achraf progresses with the team and that we can keep him for the whole competition.

"I think people don't realise what Achraf brings to our team," Regragui added.

Morocco entered the 35th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations on the back of an 18-match winning streak and boasting the accolade of Africa's top team in the Fifa world rankings.

Following the success over Comoros, the draw with Mali ended the world record sequence at 19. 

Nightmare ending, admits Nigeria boss Chelle after Fez thriller against Tunisia

"We have played two games without our best player, our leader and captain," said Regragui.

"But we have not hidden. Other players have stood in for him. But would we be a different team with Achraf? Of course. He is the best player in Africa, one of the best in the world."

Hakimi is aiming to be only the second Morocco skipper to lift the Cup of Nations trophy since the inception of the competition in 1957.

He said he had been frustrated sitting on the sidelines during the matches and by the attitude of the Morocco fans.

Jeers were heard around the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah during the draw against Mali.

Shocked Tunisians vow to recover mojo for Cup of Nations crunch against Tanzania

"We know it is not easy sometimes, that they want us to win and finish games by half-time," Hakimi said.

"But we have to respect our opponents too. It's not good for the fans to boo us.

"I experienced the same thing atParis Saint-Germain when we were not winning in the Champions League.

"When we were losing games, people said we were not a great team and didn't have a great coach, but then we went on to bechampions of Europe.

"If the fans are behind us ,we can be champions of Africa together," Hakimi added.

Elsewhere in the competition, the final round of games take place in Group B where South Africa, Angola or Zimbabwe can join pool winners Egypt in the automatic qualification spots.

Egypt face Angola in Agadir while second-placed South Africa take on Zimbabwe in Marrakesh.

RFI
RFI

All the news from France, Europe, Africa and the rest of the world.Page: rfi

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

9 hours ago

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for the worlds oil, is a major source of contention between the United States and Iran - - / AFP Trump and Iran's supreme leader trade threats as mediators try to save deal

9 hours ago

Huge waves crash on the coastline ahead of Typhoon Bavi in Wenling in eastern Chinas Zhejiang province on July 10, 2026. - Chinatopix Via AP More than 1 million evacuated as Typhoon Bavi makes landfall in China

12 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe urges Minister to intervene as Azumah Resources, E&P dispute heads to international arbitration Franklin Cudjoe urges Minister to intervene as Azumah Resources, E&P dispute hea...

12 hours ago

MANI Africa Vice President Kofi Bentil 'They took the mud from the gutters and put them on the streets' – Kofi Bentil f...

12 hours ago

Susu Collector arraigned for allegedly defrauding 35 traders of GH¢156,455 Susu Collector arraigned for allegedly defrauding 35 traders of GH¢156,455

12 hours ago

Ghanaian teacher battles debt and visa crisis in Thailand Migration dream turns sour as Ghanaian teacher battles debt and visa crisis in T...

13 hours ago

South Africa World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams dies aged 25 South Africa World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams dies aged 25

13 hours ago

Former Akan NPP PC pays GHS105,000as T&T for 1,012 delegates ahead of constituency executives elections Former Akan NPP PC pays GHS105,000 as T&T for 1,012 delegates ahead of constitue...

13 hours ago

One injured, three arrested as violence mars NPP Bantama Constituency elections One injured, three arrested as violence mars NPP Bantama Constituency elections

13 hours ago

GAC raises alarm over rising HIV infections among homosexuals in Bono Region GAC raises alarm over rising HIV infections among homosexuals in Bono Region 

Just in....
body-container-line