58% of Ghanaian voters support proposal to stop appointing MPs as ministers — Global InfoAnalytics

The December 2025 National Tracking Poll released by Global InfoAnalytics has revealed that a majority of Ghanaians support a proposal by the Constitution Review Committee to completely separate Parliament from the executive.

The poll, released on Monday, December 29, and conducted among more than 13,000 voters nationwide, found that 58 per cent of respondents support the proposal, while 32 per cent oppose it.

The remaining 10 per cent of respondents said they had no opinion on the proposal.

The Constitution Review Committee recommended a complete separation of the executive arm of government from Parliament, arguing that Ghana’s current hybrid system has failed after more than three decades of practice.

Under the 1992 Constitution, the President is required to appoint a majority of ministers from Parliament, a practice the committee says weakens legislative oversight and blurs accountability.

Presenting the committee’s report to President John Dramani Mahama at the Jubilee House on Monday, December 22, the committee’s chairman, Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh, said available evidence shows the arrangement has outlived its usefulness.

“We have looked at the evidence and it does appear that it’s not working quite well here. Our proposal is that we dispense with the hybrid system and separate the executive from the legislature so that Parliament can focus on its work, while the executive also does its own,” he said.

He explained that the recommendation was shaped by Ghana’s specific context, even though other democracies operate different systems.