ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

58% of Ghanaian voters support proposal to stop appointing MPs as ministers — Global InfoAnalytics

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines 58% of Ghanaian voters support proposal to stop appointing MPs as ministers — Global InfoAnalytics
MON, 29 DEC 2025

The December 2025 National Tracking Poll released by Global InfoAnalytics has revealed that a majority of Ghanaians support a proposal by the Constitution Review Committee to completely separate Parliament from the executive.

The poll, released on Monday, December 29, and conducted among more than 13,000 voters nationwide, found that 58 per cent of respondents support the proposal, while 32 per cent oppose it.

The remaining 10 per cent of respondents said they had no opinion on the proposal.

The Constitution Review Committee recommended a complete separation of the executive arm of government from Parliament, arguing that Ghana’s current hybrid system has failed after more than three decades of practice.

Under the 1992 Constitution, the President is required to appoint a majority of ministers from Parliament, a practice the committee says weakens legislative oversight and blurs accountability.

Presenting the committee’s report to President John Dramani Mahama at the Jubilee House on Monday, December 22, the committee’s chairman, Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh, said available evidence shows the arrangement has outlived its usefulness.

“We have looked at the evidence and it does appear that it’s not working quite well here. Our proposal is that we dispense with the hybrid system and separate the executive from the legislature so that Parliament can focus on its work, while the executive also does its own,” he said.

He explained that the recommendation was shaped by Ghana’s specific context, even though other democracies operate different systems.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Saintt | 12/29/2025 11:24:23 AM

What's the sample size of this research ?

Comments1
Top Stories

9 hours ago

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for the worlds oil, is a major source of contention between the United States and Iran - - / AFP Trump and Iran's supreme leader trade threats as mediators try to save deal

9 hours ago

Huge waves crash on the coastline ahead of Typhoon Bavi in Wenling in eastern Chinas Zhejiang province on July 10, 2026. - Chinatopix Via AP More than 1 million evacuated as Typhoon Bavi makes landfall in China

12 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe urges Minister to intervene as Azumah Resources, E&P dispute heads to international arbitration Franklin Cudjoe urges Minister to intervene as Azumah Resources, E&P dispute hea...

12 hours ago

MANI Africa Vice President Kofi Bentil 'They took the mud from the gutters and put them on the streets' – Kofi Bentil f...

12 hours ago

Susu Collector arraigned for allegedly defrauding 35 traders of GH¢156,455 Susu Collector arraigned for allegedly defrauding 35 traders of GH¢156,455

12 hours ago

Ghanaian teacher battles debt and visa crisis in Thailand Migration dream turns sour as Ghanaian teacher battles debt and visa crisis in T...

13 hours ago

South Africa World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams dies aged 25 South Africa World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams dies aged 25

13 hours ago

Former Akan NPP PC pays GHS105,000as T&T for 1,012 delegates ahead of constituency executives elections Former Akan NPP PC pays GHS105,000 as T&T for 1,012 delegates ahead of constitue...

13 hours ago

One injured, three arrested as violence mars NPP Bantama Constituency elections One injured, three arrested as violence mars NPP Bantama Constituency elections

13 hours ago

GAC raises alarm over rising HIV infections among homosexuals in Bono Region GAC raises alarm over rising HIV infections among homosexuals in Bono Region 

Just in....
body-container-line