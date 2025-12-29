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57% Ghanaian voters support proposal to increase presidential term to 5 years — Global InfoAnalytics

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines 57% Ghanaian voters support proposal to increase presidential term to 5 years — Global InfoAnalytics
MON, 29 DEC 2025

A new opinion poll by Global InfoAnalytics has revealed that a majority of Ghanaian voters support the proposal to extend the presidential term limit from four years to five years.

The proposal forms part of a Constitution Review Committee report submitted to President John Dramani Mahama on Monday, December 22.

The committee, chaired by Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh, said the recommendation followed suggestions from some former presidents and other stakeholders.

According to the poll, released on Monday, December 29, and conducted among 13,495 respondents across the country, 57 per cent support the proposal, while 36 per cent oppose it.

The remaining seven per cent expressed no opinion on the issue.

The poll, conducted between December 1 and December 21, 2025, also found that 55 percent of voters approve the proposal to reduce the age presidential age limit to 30, while 35 percent disapprove with 10 percent reported to have have no opinion.

However, the reported support comes amid strong opposition from some public figures, including Lawyer Martin Kpebu, Professor Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe and Hassan Ayariga.

Critics argue that extending the presidential term is unnecessary.

They explain that the current four-year term provides enough time for a committed president to implement policies and deliver results.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

KANAWU | 12/29/2025 11:57:04 AM

Stop that nonsense, we don't need any presidential term increase

Comments1
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