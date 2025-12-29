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Early Social Attention in Autism: New Podcast Explores How Development Begins Differently

A new episode of The William Gomes Podcast explores early social development in autism, challenging common assumptions about eye contact, joint attention and early engagement with others.

In Episode 15, “Early Social Attention – How Autistic Development Begins Differently,” William Gomes examines how autistic children often show social interest in ways that differ from typical developmental expectations. Rather than reflecting a lack of interest in people, these differences point to distinct developmental pathways that shape how social attention emerges over time.

The episode discusses early behaviours such as eye contact, gesture use and shared attention, explaining why autistic children may engage socially in subtler or less conventional ways. Gomes highlights how these early patterns are frequently misinterpreted, leading to unnecessary concern or pressure on children to conform to narrow developmental norms.

By adopting a neurodiversity-affirming perspective, the episode encourages parents, educators and clinicians to recognise autistic social development as valid and meaningful in its own right. Understanding that social engagement can unfold at a different pace helps create more supportive environments that respect individual differences and reduce anxiety for families.

Part of a wider autism series on The William Gomes Podcast, the episode contributes to a growing body of work focused on understanding autistic development through empathy, observation and respect rather than deficit-based comparison.

Episode 15: Early Social Attention – How Autistic Development Begins Differently is available now:

https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/the-william-gomes-podcast/id1582677051?i=1000743028427

William Gomes
William Gomes, © 2025

William Gomes is a freelance journalist and human rights activist
Amazon | Twitter | Facebook | Linkedin. More William Gomes, a British-Bangladeshi from York, North Yorkshire, UK, is a prominent anti-racism campaigner and advocate for the rights of displaced people in the United Kingdom. He actively engages in speaking out against racism both locally and nationally.

Throughout his career, William has contributed to various publications such as The Huffington Post, Open Democracy, The Tablet, The Big Issue, The Yorkshire Post, Yorkshire Bylines, Counter Currents, and Counterpunch. He has also held positions with an international human rights organisation and an Italian news agency. Previously, he focused on addressing human rights violations in Bangladesh, including torture, extrajudicial killings, and enforced disappearances. William diligently collaborates with numerous human rights organisations to raise public awareness of global human rights violations, advocate for justice, and hold perpetrators accountable.

Currently, William is pursuing his doctorate at the University of Essex. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Counselling, Coaching, and Mentoring from York St. John University and a Postgraduate Certificate in Counselling. Additionally, he earned a Master's degree in Refugee Care, jointly offered by the University of Essex and The Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust. His academic achievements and experience underscore his commitment to social justice and advocacy.Column: William Gomes

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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