Early Social Attention in Autism: New Podcast Explores How Development Begins Differently

A new episode of The William Gomes Podcast explores early social development in autism, challenging common assumptions about eye contact, joint attention and early engagement with others.

In Episode 15, “Early Social Attention – How Autistic Development Begins Differently,” William Gomes examines how autistic children often show social interest in ways that differ from typical developmental expectations. Rather than reflecting a lack of interest in people, these differences point to distinct developmental pathways that shape how social attention emerges over time.

The episode discusses early behaviours such as eye contact, gesture use and shared attention, explaining why autistic children may engage socially in subtler or less conventional ways. Gomes highlights how these early patterns are frequently misinterpreted, leading to unnecessary concern or pressure on children to conform to narrow developmental norms.

By adopting a neurodiversity-affirming perspective, the episode encourages parents, educators and clinicians to recognise autistic social development as valid and meaningful in its own right. Understanding that social engagement can unfold at a different pace helps create more supportive environments that respect individual differences and reduce anxiety for families.

Part of a wider autism series on The William Gomes Podcast, the episode contributes to a growing body of work focused on understanding autistic development through empathy, observation and respect rather than deficit-based comparison.

Episode 15: Early Social Attention – How Autistic Development Begins Differently is available now:

https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/the-william-gomes-podcast/id1582677051?i=1000743028427