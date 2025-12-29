Former Kpando MP Dela Sowah supports underprivileged children in Kpando 

Former Member of Parliament for Kpando and current co-chairman of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs (Technical Working Committee) for national beautification and Board Member of SIC Life Insurance, Hon. Dela Sowah, on Thursday, December 26, hosted over 150 underprivileged children in the constituency as part of efforts to spread joy during the Christmas season.

The children were treated to a meal and presented with gifts, including learning materials, Christmas items and other basic necessities. According to Hon. Sowah, the initiative forms part of her continuous commitment to supporting vulnerable groups in the constituency and is not a one-time gesture.

She explained that the Christmas season should be a time of happiness for every child, noting that many underprivileged children are often unable to enjoy the festivities due to economic hardship.

“The aim is to put smiles on the faces of these children and let them feel included in the celebrations,” she said.

As part of her activities in the constituency, Hon. Sowah also paid a courtesy call on Akpini Radio, where she commended the station for its contribution to community development in Kpando, the Volta Region, and beyond. She used the platform to extend Christmas and New Year greetings to residents and called for unity and collective effort towards the development of the constituency.

She further expressed appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama and the government for what she described as efforts to improve living conditions and stabilise the cedi within the first nine months of the administration.

During the interview, Hon. Sowah announced that an SIC Life Insurance office would soon be opened in Kpando to expand access to insurance services in the area.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Miss Tourism Ghana and her team, who joined in celebrating with the children.