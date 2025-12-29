Volta Regional Chief Imam demands justice, neutrality over mosque Shooting

The Volta Regional Chief Imam, Alhaji Ali Muniru, has condemned in the strongest terms the violent shooting incident at the Ho Central Mosque during Friday, 26th December 2025, Jumu'ah prayers.

The incident, which left innocent worshippers injured, is a result of the prolonged obstruction of the Chief Imam's lawful authority.

In a press release issued on December 27, 2025, the Chief Imam's spokesperson, Chief Adamu Hamani, stated that despite formal affirmation by the National Chief Imam, His Eminence Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, Alhaji Muniru's authority has been defied by Alhaji Anas and his supporters. The group has resorted to threats, intimidation, and violence, preventing the Chief Imam from accessing the mosque.

The release alleged that the Volta Regional Police Command, led by DCOP Wisdom Akorli, ignored repeated appeals to ensure the Chief Imam's safe access to the mosque. Claims of support from DCOP Akorli and Mallam Abubakar Yusif, Imam of the 66 Artillery Regiment in Ho, for Alhaji Anas' actions are now a serious concern.

The security agencies' response to the attack has been disturbing, with selective enforcement and biased treatment of those aligned with the Chief Imam. Videos showing family members and supporters being attacked were ignored, and only those perceived to be aligned with the Chief Imam were arrested.

The Ho Central Mosque, declared a crime scene, was reopened and given to Alhaji Anas' faction, undermining public confidence in the security response. The Chief Imam demands professional, impartial, and courageous action from security agencies to protect lives and property.

The release urged Muslims in the Volta Region to remain calm, law-abiding, and peaceful despite provocations.

The incident has raised concerns about the neutrality of security agencies and the safety of worshippers in the region.