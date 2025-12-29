2024 was not the first time NPP failed to win parliamentary seats in seven regions — Bawumia

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has debunked claims that the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) failure to win parliamentary seats in about seven regions during the 2024 general elections was unprecedented.

Ahead of the party’s flagbearer race scheduled for January 31, 2026, some aspirants, including Dr. Bryan Acheampong, have blamed Dr. Bawumia’s candidacy for what they describe as the party’s worst electoral defeat.

On several occasions, the Abetifi MP and former Minister for Food and Agriculture has urged party delegates to give him the nod to lead the NPP into the 2028 general elections.

However, speaking to delegates during his campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region on Saturday, December 27, the 2024 NPP flagbearer cited previous elections where the party performed similarly under past leaders.

He noted that under former President John Agyekum Kufuor in 1996, the NPP failed to win parliamentary seats in eight regions.

Dr. Bawumia also referenced former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s 2012 campaign, when the party failed to secure parliamentary seats in six regions.

“The claim that the party failed to secure parliamentary seats in seven regions during the 2024 elections and that this was unprecedented is inaccurate.

“In 1996, former President John Agyekum Kufuor did not win parliamentary seats in eight regions, while former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo failed to secure parliamentary seats in six regions in the 2012 elections,” he said.

Meanwhile, the NPP is expected to hold its flagbearer contest on January 31, 2026, with Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum and Kwabena Agyei Agyapong also in the race.