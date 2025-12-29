ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘We need law of continuity, not presidential term extension’ — Akim Swedru MP

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru, Kennedy Osei Nyarko
MON, 29 DEC 2025
Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru, Kennedy Osei Nyarko

The Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, has stated that Ghana needs a law of continuity rather than an extension of the presidential term limit from four to five years.

His comments follow a recommendation by the Constitution Review Committee to extend the presidential term, a proposal submitted to President John Dramani Mahama on Monday, December 22.

The committee, chaired by Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh, said the recommendation was based on suggestions from some former presidents and other stakeholders.

However, in a social media post on Sunday, December 28, the MP stressed that Ghana should instead adopt a continuity law to compel successive governments to complete projects initiated by their predecessors, especially those funded with loans.

“We must rather pass legislation that will make it very difficult for any successive government or president to discontinue projects funded with loans. This approach will better serve the interests of the country than increasing the presidential term to five years,” he stressed.

The New Patriotic Party lawmaker further argued that impact in governance is driven by commitment and efficiency, not longevity in office.

“I have a contrary view with regard to the proposal by the CRC to increase the presidential term to five years instead of the current four years.

“An efficient president can even use two or three years to make a lasting impact, while an inefficient president can be given 10 years or more and still be a waste to the country,” he said.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

9 hours ago

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for the worlds oil, is a major source of contention between the United States and Iran - - / AFP Trump and Iran's supreme leader trade threats as mediators try to save deal

9 hours ago

Huge waves crash on the coastline ahead of Typhoon Bavi in Wenling in eastern Chinas Zhejiang province on July 10, 2026. - Chinatopix Via AP More than 1 million evacuated as Typhoon Bavi makes landfall in China

12 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe urges Minister to intervene as Azumah Resources, E&P dispute heads to international arbitration Franklin Cudjoe urges Minister to intervene as Azumah Resources, E&P dispute hea...

12 hours ago

MANI Africa Vice President Kofi Bentil 'They took the mud from the gutters and put them on the streets' – Kofi Bentil f...

12 hours ago

Susu Collector arraigned for allegedly defrauding 35 traders of GH¢156,455 Susu Collector arraigned for allegedly defrauding 35 traders of GH¢156,455

12 hours ago

Ghanaian teacher battles debt and visa crisis in Thailand Migration dream turns sour as Ghanaian teacher battles debt and visa crisis in T...

13 hours ago

South Africa World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams dies aged 25 South Africa World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams dies aged 25

13 hours ago

Former Akan NPP PC pays GHS105,000as T&T for 1,012 delegates ahead of constituency executives elections Former Akan NPP PC pays GHS105,000 as T&T for 1,012 delegates ahead of constitue...

13 hours ago

One injured, three arrested as violence mars NPP Bantama Constituency elections One injured, three arrested as violence mars NPP Bantama Constituency elections

13 hours ago

GAC raises alarm over rising HIV infections among homosexuals in Bono Region GAC raises alarm over rising HIV infections among homosexuals in Bono Region 

Just in....
body-container-line