‘We need law of continuity, not presidential term extension’ — Akim Swedru MP

The Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, has stated that Ghana needs a law of continuity rather than an extension of the presidential term limit from four to five years.

His comments follow a recommendation by the Constitution Review Committee to extend the presidential term, a proposal submitted to President John Dramani Mahama on Monday, December 22.

The committee, chaired by Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh, said the recommendation was based on suggestions from some former presidents and other stakeholders.

However, in a social media post on Sunday, December 28, the MP stressed that Ghana should instead adopt a continuity law to compel successive governments to complete projects initiated by their predecessors, especially those funded with loans.

“We must rather pass legislation that will make it very difficult for any successive government or president to discontinue projects funded with loans. This approach will better serve the interests of the country than increasing the presidential term to five years,” he stressed.

The New Patriotic Party lawmaker further argued that impact in governance is driven by commitment and efficiency, not longevity in office.

“I have a contrary view with regard to the proposal by the CRC to increase the presidential term to five years instead of the current four years.

“An efficient president can even use two or three years to make a lasting impact, while an inefficient president can be given 10 years or more and still be a waste to the country,” he said.