An efficient President can even use 2 or 3 years to make a lasting impact — Akim Swedru MP

The Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, has kicked against the proposal to extend the presidential term limit from four to five years.

The recommendation was contained in the constitution review committee report submitted to President John Dramani Mahama on Monday, December 22.

The committee, chaired by Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh, explained that the proposal followed suggestions from some former presidents and other stakeholders.

However, in a social media post on Sunday, December 28, the lawmaker said making an impact is not about longevity but commitment.

He argued that an efficient president can transform the country in just two years, while an inefficient one can remain in office for ten years without making any meaningful impact.

“I have a contrary view with regard to the proposal by the CRC to increase the presidential term to five years instead of the current four years. An efficient president can even use two or three years to make a lasting impact. An inefficient president can even be given 10 years or more and he or she will still be a waste to the country,” he said.

The New Patriotic Party lawmaker further suggested that Ghana needs a continuity law to bind successive governments to complete uncompleted projects.

“I think what we need as a country is rather a continuity law which will make it difficult for successive governments to abandon or discontinue projects initiated by their predecessors. There will never be a time when a president or government can complete every project it initiates, so increasing the presidential term to allow a government to finish its projects will not serve any purpose other than individual interest.

“We must rather pass legislation that will make it very difficult for any successive government or president to discontinue projects funded with loans. This approach will better serve the interests of the country than increasing the presidential term to five years,” he stressed.