Five things we learned on Day 7: Achraf will be in the house and on the pitch

Moroccan national treasure Achraf Hakimi will play football for his country on Day 8 after spending the last week or so hanging out with his teammates but not gracing the right flank. All roads lead to the coronation party.

Loving one

Achraf Hakimi, the sidelined Morocco skipper, publicly said thanks to former Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappé who was at Morocco's match with Mali on 26 December. "It is really nice to see my friend here in my country," beamed Hakimi who played with Mbappé for three seasons at PSG before the Frenchman answered the call of Real Madrid in July 2024. "He really likes Morocco and comes here whenever he can with his family. He loves the food here."

Love-in too

Morocco boss Walid Regragui was oozing gratitude too. The 50-year-old was dishing out the compliments to PSG supremo Nasser al Khelaifi for letting Morocco's medics work with Achraf Hakimi on his return to fitness. "If Achraf is with us, it's thanks to PSG," said Regragui. "No other club would have freed him up two weeks before the Cup of Nations. The president is a real gentleman."

Mozambique feat

Would you believe it. A day after Benin register a first victory at the Africa Cup of Nations, Mozambique go and pull off the same trick. The Mambas - Benin's nickname - ended their 39-year wait for glory with a 3-2 defeat of Gabon in Agadir. Before the Group F clash, their win: draw: loss account was 0: 4: 12 since making the first of six appearances at the tournament in 1986. Goals from Faisal Bangal, Geny Catamo and Diogo Calila won the day for Mozambique who, at 102, lie 24 places beneath Gabon in the Fifa world rankings.

Mozambican feet

All hail one Elias Gaspar Pelembe. At the ripe old footballer's age of 42, he continues to ply his trade. AKA Domingues, he turned out for Mozambique in their historic win over Gabon in Agadir. The second oldest footballer to play at a Cup of Nations tournament, he neverthless holds the renown of oldest to feature in an outfield position. He was substituted midway through the second-half during the day of history.

Titans neutralise

Kylian Mbappé's dad hails from Cameroon and so after visiting his mate Achraf in Rabat, the 27-year-old popped in at Marrakesh to see Cameroon play out a 1-1 draw with the defending champions Cote d'Ivoire. The stalemate leaves both outfits on four points at the top of Group F where Mozambique have become a threat. Cameroon and Mozambique will face off on Day 12 for what will be a battle for direct qualification for the second phase.