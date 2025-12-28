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2025 AFCON: Amad scores again as Ivory Coast and Cameroon draw

By BBC
Cup of Nations 2025 AFCON: Amad scores again as Ivory Coast and Cameroon draw
SUN, 28 DEC 2025

Amad Diallo scored his second goal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) as holders Ivory Coast drew with Cameroon in an enthralling clash between the tournament heavyweights in Marrakech.

In a much-anticipated early showdown between two potential challengers for the title, Junior Tchamadeu struck a deflected equaliser less than six minutes after Amad had exquisitely curled the Elephants in front as part of a result which ensures both sides remain a point clear of Mozambique at the top of Group F and also eliminates Gabon.

Manchester United forward Amad, who scored the only goal in his country's opening win over Mozambique, collected Ghislain Konan's crossfield pass on a counter-attack and produced an effort worthy of watching France striker Kylian Mbappe from the edge of the box, finding the far corner of Devis Epassy's net to break the deadlock in the 51st minute.

His strike was part of an extraordinary flurry of action at the start of the second half, arriving shortly after Ivory Coast's Franck Kessie had a deft finish ruled out for offside and Danny Namaso hit the crossbar via two deflections at the other end.

A relatively quiet first period offered uncompromising intensity and glimpses of the entertainment to come, including a shot against the woodwork by Cameroon debutant Christian Kofane.

All four Group F teams play their third and final matches of the initial stage on Wednesday (19:00 GMT), when Ivory Coast face Gabon in Marrakech and Cameroon meet Mozambique in Agadir.

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