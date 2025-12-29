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ECG announces difficulty in power purchase for MMS meters

  Mon, 29 Dec 2025
General News ECG announces difficulty in power purchase for MMS meters
MON, 29 DEC 2025

Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a technical challenge affecting the purchase of electricity credits for customers using MMS-compliant meters.

In a notice issued on Sunday, December 28, 2025, ECG said the challenge is disrupting the purchase of electricity credits through the ECG Mobile App, short codes, and third-party vendors.

According to the company, its technical team is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

ECG apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused and assured them that efforts are underway to restore normal service.

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