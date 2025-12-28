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Engineering Expert Applauds Mahama’s Big Push Initiative, Calls for Stronger Safety and Sustainability Measures

By Samuel Nana Effah Obeng
Projects & Developments Engineering Expert Applauds Mahama’s Big Push Initiative, Calls for Stronger Safety and Sustainability Measures
SUN, 28 DEC 2025

A senior project engineering expert has commended the President of the Republic, His Excellency John Mahama, for the government’s bold and transformative Big Push Initiative, particularly its unprecedented investment in nationwide road and infrastructure development.

In a formal press statement dated December 26, 2025, Engr. Surv. Dr. Dr. Ebenezer Gyamera—Southern Sector Chairman of the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) Ghana and Senior Lecturer at the University of Cape Coast—described the initiative as a demonstration of visionary leadership with the potential to accelerate economic growth, enhance regional integration, create jobs, and improve access to essential social services across the country.

While applauding the scale and pace of ongoing road construction works, Dr. Gyamera underscored the need for proactive measures to address the social, environmental, and technical challenges associated with large‑scale infrastructure development. Such measures, he noted, are crucial for strengthening public safety, boosting public confidence, and ensuring long‑term sustainability.

He highlighted six key areas requiring urgent attention:

1. Dust Pollution and Public Health

Dr. Gyamera observed that extensive earthworks and pavement construction generate significant dust, especially in urban and peri‑urban communities. Prolonged exposure, he cautioned, poses serious respiratory health risks, disrupts businesses, and reduces overall quality of life. He recommended regular water spraying, strict enforcement of environmental management plans, and enhanced monitoring of contractor compliance.

2. Utility Lines and Services

Road construction, he noted, often interferes with underground and overhead utilities such as water pipelines, electricity lines, fiber‑optic cables, and sewer systems. He called for improved coordination with utility service providers prior to construction, supported by accurate utility mapping, to minimize service disruptions and avoid costly reworks.

3. Alternative Routes and Traffic Management

Construction activities frequently lead to congestion and extended travel times. Dr. Gyamera emphasized the need for clearly marked and well‑maintained alternative routes, effective traffic signage, and robust public information campaigns to reduce inconvenience for road users and commercial transport operators.

4. Pedestrian Crossings and Road Safety

Expressing concern about road projects passing through densely populated settlements without adequate pedestrian crossings, he warned that the absence of temporary and permanent crossings exposes residents—particularly children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities—to significant safety risks. He urged the provision of footbridges, zebra crossings, walkways, and traffic‑calming measures.

5. Protection of Surveying Pillars and Geodetic Controls

Dr. Gyamera highlighted the destruction of national survey pillars and geodetic control points during road construction due to poor identification. Describing these as critical national assets for land administration, mapping, and infrastructure development, he recommended mandatory collaboration with licensed surveyors and the Lands Commission to identify, protect, or re‑establish such markers where necessary.

6. Stakeholder Engagement and Community Relations

He stressed the importance of early and continuous engagement with traditional authorities, local assemblies, professional bodies, and affected communities. Transparent communication on project timelines, compensation, access arrangements, and safety measures, he said, would promote project ownership, reduce conflicts, and strengthen public trust in the Big Push Initiative.

Dr. Gyamera reaffirmed his support—and that of allied professionals—for government efforts aimed at delivering sustainable, inclusive, and professionally executed infrastructure development across Ghana.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of Women in Engineering at IET Ghana, Engr. Mrs. Adjoa Aginba Tetteh Gyamera, urged contractors and government agencies implementing the Big Push Initiative to prioritize women’s participation. She noted the growing number of women in the engineering profession and called for deliberate efforts to encourage their involvement in a field traditionally dominated by men, citing their strong attention to detail and technical competence as valuable contributions to national development.

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