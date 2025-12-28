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Nexsy Foundation Spreads Christmas Cheer with Donation Drive at Dzorwulu Special School

By Esli Kojo Kesseh
Donations Nexsy Foundation Spreads Christmas Cheer with Donation Drive at Dzorwulu Special School
SUN, 28 DEC 2025

The Nexsy Foundation has once again reaffirmed its commitment to community service with a heartwarming Christmas donation drive at the Dzorwulu Special School in Ghana. Dedicated to promoting compassion, service, and sustainability, the foundation donated essential items to support the daily needs and educational development of the children.

The items—ranging from drinks and biscuits to pencils, exercise books, and other necessities—were warmly received by the management of the Dzorwulu Children’s Home. The foundation’s Patron, Mr. Titus Owusu Darko, and President, Mr. Gideon Dua Damashie, emphasized the importance of collective responsibility in driving social change and supporting disadvantaged children.

Beyond the donations, the Nexsy Foundation created a festive atmosphere by engaging the children in fun activities such as musical chairs and dancing, bringing joy and laughter to the school. Their approach reflected a holistic commitment to nurturing both the physical and emotional well‑being of the children.

The management of the Dzorwulu Special School expressed deep appreciation for the foundation’s continued support and pledged to strengthen their collaboration to improve the lives of the children. The event concluded on a celebratory note, with the Nexsy Foundation reaffirming its mission to serve communities and make a meaningful difference.

The foundation’s selfless gesture brought hope and happiness to the Dzorwulu Special School and stands as an inspiring reminder of the power of compassion and collective action in building a better society.

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