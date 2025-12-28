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A Judge Who Wrongly Jails an Innocent Person Should Serve the Same Jail Term

By Kwadwo Ye-Large
Article A Judge Who Wrongly Jails an Innocent Person Should Serve the Same Jail Term
SUN, 28 DEC 2025

The purpose of the justice system is to protect innocent people and punish only those who are guilty. Yet, when the system fails, the consequences can destroy lives. A painful example is the case of Yaw Asante Agyekum, a mechanic wrongly linked to Ataa Ayi’s criminal activities , who was later proven innocent after spending 23 years in prison.

Yaw lost valuable years of his life because of a wrong judgment. He lost family time, career opportunities, and peace of mind. Even though he was finally freed, the harm caused to him can never be fully repaired. This raises a serious question: who takes responsibility when justice goes wrong?

My stand is clear. If a judge wrongly jails an innocent person, that judge should face punishment. When an innocent person serves a long jail term due to a wrong decision, the judge who sat on that case should serve the same jail term. This is not about revenge; it is about responsibility, fairness, and restoring trust in the justice system.

Judges hold enormous power over the lives of citizens. Their decisions can take away freedom for decades. With such power comes heavy responsibility. If there are no real consequences for wrongful judgments, innocent people will continue to suffer while those responsible walk free.

Some may argue that judges are human and can make mistakes. That is true. But when a mistake sends an innocent person like Yaw Asante Agyekum to prison for many years, it is more than just an error — it is a life destroyed. Justice must be equal for everyone, whether you are a poor citizen or a powerful judge.

Currently, Ghana’s Constitution provides protection for judges through judicial immunity. Under these rules, judges cannot be held personally liable for decisions made in the normal course of their work. While the Constitution allows for compensation to the wrongly convicted, it does not provide for punishment or jail terms for the judge responsible. In other words, the system protects the judge but leaves the innocent without full justice.

This part of the Constitution should be abolished or reformed to allow for real accountability. Judges who wrongly imprison innocent citizens should face consequences, including jail terms proportionate to the harm caused. Sadly, the Constitution Review Commission (CRC), which has completed its work and submitted recommendations to the President, has remained silent on this issue. Cases like Yaw Asante Agyekum’s show that this silence leaves innocent people unprotected and powerless.

If judges knew that wrongful decisions could lead to serious consequences, including imprisonment, they would act more carefully, review evidence thoroughly, and uphold justice more faithfully. This is not just about punishment — it is about preventing future injustices and restoring public confidence in the legal system.

In conclusion, the case of Yaw Asante Agyekum is a stark reminder that justice can fail. When it does, the system must respond firmly. A judge who wrongly jails an innocent person should serve the same jail term. Only then can justice be truly fair, meaningful, and equal for all citizens.

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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