Somaliland recognition prompts celebrations, condemnation

People gathered in several towns in the breakaway region of Somaliland on Sunday to celebrate its recognition by Israel -- a decision condemned by the Somali president as a "threat" to stability in the Horn of Africa.

Israel announced on Friday it was officially recognising Somaliland, a first for the self-proclaimed republic that in 1991 declared it had unilaterally separated from Somalia.

Somaliland, which has for decades pushed for international recognition, enjoys a strategic position on the Gulf of Aden and has its own money, passport and army.

Thousands of people thronged a stadium in the capital Hargeisa, where many dressed in the green, white and red colours of Somaliland's flag.

"Victory for Somaliland!" they chanted.

The flag was hoisted alongside that of Israel in a ceremony broadcast live by Somaliland television stations.

"Mass celebrations are taking place in Hargeisa and across cities of the Republic of Somaliland, as citizens proudly gather to commemorate the historic decision by the Government of Israel," Somaliland's foreign ministry said on X.

Shamis Mohamed, one of those at a gathering, said people were happy at the development.

"I have not slept since the day the recognition was announced because of excitement," he told AFP by telephone.

'Violations'

"My feelings cannot be estimated today.... Thanks to God for this victory," enthused Abdirahman Keyse, another Hargeisa resident, also by phone.

Jama Suleyman, another resident, said: "We welcome every country that recognises our existence."

"For the people of Somalia, our neighbours should not be concerned about this victory; we know they are making noises, but there is nothing that will make Somaliland stop from aiming high," he added.

Local authorities questioned by AFP said gatherings were also held in the central town of Burao, and in Gebiley in the east.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud condemned Israel's decision. By Odd ANDERSEN (AFP/File)

They came as Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud addressed an emergency parliamentary session.

He denounced Israel's decision as "tantamount to a blunt aggression against the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and the unity of the people of the Somali Republic".

He added that "the violations of (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu and his attempts to divide the Federal Republic of Somalia is (a) threat to the security and stability of the world and the region".

Somaliland has been diplomatically isolated since its unilateral declaration of independence, even if it has generally experienced greater stability than Somalia, where Al-Shabaab Islamic militants periodically mount attacks in the capital Mogadishu.

'Will not create violence'

Regional analysts believe that a rapprochement with Somaliland would provide Israel with better access to the Red Sea, enabling it to hit Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Israel repeatedly struck targets in Yemen after the Gaza war broke out in October 2023, in response to Houthi attacks on Israel that the rebels said were in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The Iran-backed Houthis have halted their attacks since a fragile truce began in Gaza in October.

In addition, press reports a few months ago said Somaliland was among a handful of African territories willing to host Palestinians expelled by Israel.

Neither the Somaliland authorities nor the Israeli government has commented on those reports.

"Somalia will never accept the people of Palestine to be forcibly evicted from their rightful land to a faraway place, let it be Somalia or elsewhere," Mohamud told parliament.

But at the Hargeisa rally, Khadar Hussein Abdi, minister of the presidency of Somaliland, sought to allay fears.

"The recognition and the arrival of Israel will not create violence, will not bring conflict and will never harm anyone," he said.

Somaliland will collaborate with Israel on improving the economy, agricultural production and on water, he added.

Israel's recognition of Somaliland was criticised by the African Union, Egypt, Turkey, the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council and the Saudi-based Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. The European Union insisted Somalia's sovereignty should be respected.