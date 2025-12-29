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Muntaka inspects inner road projects in Asawase

  Mon, 29 Dec 2025
Social News Muntakainspects inner road projects in Asawase
MON, 29 DEC 2025

Alhaji Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase and Minister for the Interior, has undertaken an inspection tour of ongoing inner road projects within the constituency.

He was accompanied by Mr Ben Abdullah Alhassan, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), during the visit to construction sites in the Sepe enclave, Buoban enclave, and Asokore-Mampong.

The exercise was aimed at obtaining firsthand information on the progress of work by the contractors.

Alhaji Muntaka reiterated government's commitment to improving road infrastructure in the constituency.

He said enhancing the living standards of the people through strategic investments in critical sectors, including roads, remained a top priority of President John Mahama's administration.

He urged constituents to maintain confidence in the government and assured them of his dedication to lobby for additional projects and initiatives to improve their quality of life.

The MCE, on his part, pledged that the Assembly would ensure value for money by demanding quality work from contractors.

He commended the President for allocating a fair share of development projects to Asawase, saying these would transform the Municipality and boost the local economy upon completion.

GNA

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