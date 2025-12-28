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Nobody fights church of God and wins – Prophet Nigel Gaisie warns critics ahead of 31st Night

  Sun, 28 Dec 2025
Social News Prophet Nigel Gaisie
SUN, 28 DEC 2025
Prophet Nigel Gaisie

Founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has sent a word to his critics, accusing them of deliberately editing his old videos to suit their interests.

In a post shared on his social media platforms, the outspoken cleric condemned what he described as calculated attempts to twist his prophetic messages, stressing that prophecy is not static.

“Now, out of desperation, you are editing my old videos to fix your interest, prophecies change, times and seasons dey CHANGE ALWAYS!!!”

Prophet Gaisie questioned the sudden shift in narratives surrounding his ministry, suggesting that the same people who once attacked and sponsored insults against him were now changing their stance.

“Am I no more FAKE, am I not all the silly things you said and sponsored about me anymore????”

He also addressed religious intolerance, stating that his close circle includes Muslims and emphasizing mutual respect across faiths.

“My best friends are Muslims, and I tell you…the good ones are super super good.”

The prophet accused his critics of inflicting pain on people in the past and warned that such actions would not go unchallenged.

“The deliberate pain you caused people in the past will fight and chase you forever. Nobody fights church of God and wins.”

Issuing a prophetic declaration, Gaisie stated that an upcoming date would bring major revelations.

“31st will be revealing, explosives and sweet… Do pay attention to prophecy number 3, 7 and 21.”

He added a cautionary note, indicating that his silence should not be mistaken for weakness.

“I have been very quiet, don’t invite me to start talking, I will destroy your campaign.”

Prophet Gaisie concluded by referencing past allegations made against Christian leaders and believers, suggesting that responses were imminent.

“Don’t forget all the big big men of God you labelled gays are still waiting for 31st to speak, all the Christians you labelled as dogs, etc.”

-mynewsgh

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