A Plus hails Mahama’s visit as turning point for his constituency’s development

Gomoa Central Member of Parliament, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has described President John Dramani Mahama’s recent visit to the constituency as a defining moment in the area’s development journey.

Speaking after the President and First Lady, H.E. Lordina Mahama, spent the Christmas holidays in Gomoa Central, the MP said the visit reaffirmed government’s commitment to transforming the constituency into a major economic and industrial hub in the Central Region.

According to A Plus, President Mahama used the visit to give firm assurances on key infrastructure projects, including the rehabilitation of the Winneba–Swedru Road and the construction of new roads to improve access to communities and stimulate economic growth.

He also highlighted the President’s commitment to personally attend the sod-cutting ceremony for the Gomoa Central Special Economic Zone under the 24-Hour Economy Programme, a project expected to attract significant investment and create thousands of jobs.

Additionally, the President is expected to commission the Ahmadiyya Poultry Project at Gomoa Pomadze, a large-scale automated farm aimed at boosting local meat production and reducing Ghana’s reliance on imports.

Kwame Asare Obeng said these developments signal that Gomoa Central is “no longer waiting for promises but witnessing action,” adding that the constituency is ready to play a leading role in Ghana’s industrial and economic reset.