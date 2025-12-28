Zelensky, Russia and the Hard Realities of War

When a leader declares that his enemy “doesn’t want peace”, the statement carries more than moral weight. It is also a strategic move designed to shape diplomatic outcomes, influence allies and frame responsibility. President Volodymyr Zelensky’s blunt assertion ahead of his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Florida must therefore be read not merely as an expression of frustration, but as a calculated intervention in a fragile geopolitical moment. It reflects Ukraine’s exhaustion after years of war, yet it also exposes a deeper reality: in modern conflict, declarations of intent matter far less than the interests driving military action.

Bombs as Diplomacy

On the surface, Zelensky’s claim appears unassailable. Russia’s sustained missile and drone strikes on Kyiv, some lasting more than ten hours, have killed civilians, damaged infrastructure, and reinforced the sense that Moscow is escalating rather than de-escalating. Bombardment, after all, is the most visible rejection of peaceful intent. No government genuinely committed to peace conducts sustained attacks on population centres.

Yet geopolitics is rarely so straightforward. History shows that military violence often intensifies at the negotiating table. From Vietnam to Syria, wars have grown bloodier precisely when talks were underway. Bombs, in such contexts, become tools of leverage rather than signs of diplomatic abandonment. Russia’s strikes may therefore signal not rejection of negotiations, but an attempt to improve its bargaining position through pressure.

What “Peace” Means to Moscow

The core of the dispute lies in incompatible definitions of peace. For Ukraine, peace means sovereignty, security guarantees and territorial integrity. For Russia, peace has always meant something else entirely. Moscow seeks recognition of territorial control, limitations on Ukraine’s military capacity and a permanent barrier to NATO expansion eastward. These objectives are not new; they predate the full-scale invasion.

Seen through this lens, Russia’s position is not that it opposes peace, but that it opposes a peace that undermines its strategic ambitions. This distinction is crucial. Declaring that Russia “doesn’t want peace” risks obscuring the fact that Moscow is pursuing a specific vision of peace, one that Ukraine and much of the international community, finds unacceptable.

Unwilling to Compromise, Not Unwilling to Talk

Russia’s repeated references to “realities on the ground” reveal its negotiating posture. Moscow is open to talks so long as those talks legitimize gains achieved through force. That stance does not signal a desire for endless war; it signals confidence that time, attrition, and Western fatigue may eventually deliver concessions without full military victory.

Zelensky, however, understands that accepting such terms would amount to strategic surrender. Any agreement that freezes Russian control over occupied territories without firm guarantees risks becoming a prelude to future aggression. Ukraine’s resistance is therefore not ideological rigidity, but survival strategy.

Why Timing Matters

Zelensky’s words cannot be separated from their timing. His meeting with Donald Trump occurs against a backdrop of growing uncertainty over US commitment to Ukraine. Trump has repeatedly suggested he could end the war quickly, implying that compromise, particularly by Kyiv, would be necessary. Such rhetoric has alarmed Ukrainian officials who fear that pressure for a rapid settlement could override security concerns.

By asserting that Russia does not want peace, Zelensky is countering any narrative that places equal blame on both sides. He is reminding Washington that Ukraine is responding to aggression, not prolonging it. The message is clear: do not mistake coercion for compromise.

A Message to Washington

Beyond its critique of Moscow, Zelensky’s statement is an appeal to American resolve. Ukraine’s leadership understands that wars are not won by moral clarity alone, but by sustained external support. Any weakening of US backing: military, financial or diplomatic, would significantly alter the balance on the battlefield.

Zelensky’s warning is therefore preventative. A peace imposed under pressure, without credible guarantees, would likely collapse. Worse still, it would embolden future acts of aggression by signalling that force can reshape borders if applied long enough.

Signs of Ukrainian Flexibility

Despite his hardline language, Zelensky has shown pragmatic adaptability. His suggestion of a “free economic zone” in the Donbas reflects a willingness to explore interim arrangements that reduce suffering without formalizing Russian annexation. Such proposals acknowledge the complexities on the ground while preserving core principles.

This flexibility challenges the notion that Ukraine is uninterested in negotiation. Instead, it suggests a leadership navigating the narrow space between realism and resistance, seeking solutions that do not compromise long-term security.

Russia’s Counter-Narrative

Moscow’s response has followed a familiar script. By accusing Ukraine of delaying peace, the Kremlin aims to invert responsibility and position itself as the aggrieved party. This narrative is tailored not only for domestic audiences, but for international partners in Africa, Asia and Latin America who are sceptical of Western involvement.

Putin’s assertion that Russia will achieve its goals militarily if Kyiv refuses peace underscores the coercive nature of Moscow’s diplomacy. Peace, in this framing, is conditional upon Ukrainian compliance, not mutual compromise.

A Clash of Futures

At its heart, the conflict is not merely territorial; it is existential. Ukraine is fighting for the right to define its future as a sovereign, democratic and Western-aligned state. Russia is fighting to prevent that outcome and reassert dominance over what it considers its historical sphere of influence. These visions cannot easily coexist.

This is why peace has remained elusive. The war persists not because diplomacy has failed, but because the objectives driving the conflict remain fundamentally incompatible.

The Limits of Rhetoric

Zelensky’s claim resonates emotionally, but it simplifies a complex reality. Russia does not reject peace outright; it rejects a peace that leaves Ukraine intact, independent and secure. Ukraine, in turn, cannot accept a peace that rewards invasion and leaves it vulnerable. The deadlock is structural, not rhetorical.

Words may shape narratives, but they do not resolve contradictions rooted in power and interest.

What Will Decide Peace

The Florida meeting will test not only Russia’s intentions, but America’s strategic patience. A rushed settlement that prioritizes optics over substance risks entrenching instability. Durable peace will require enforceable guarantees, credible deterrence and a willingness to confront the costs of compromise.

The Hard Truth

In international politics, peace is rarely declared through speeches or summits. It is conceded when realities change. For now, those realities remain contested on the battlefield. Until that changes, claims about who wants peace will remain part of the war itself, not its end.

The writer is a journalist, journalism educator and member of GJA, IRE and AJEN.