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Predictability and Autism: New Podcast Explores Why Uncertainty Can Be Overwhelming

A new episode of The William Gomes Podcast explores why predictability plays such a crucial role in autistic wellbeing, and why uncertainty can be deeply distressing for autistic individuals.

In Episode 14, “Predictability and the Autistic Mind – Why Uncertainty Feels Overwhelming,” William Gomes examines how autistic people experience prediction, change and uncertainty. The episode explains why routines often provide a sense of safety, while unexpected changes, sensory unpredictability and unclear social situations can trigger anxiety or emotional shutdown.

Drawing on a neurodiversity-affirming perspective, the discussion highlights how autistic brains rely heavily on patterns and predictability to navigate daily life. When information changes suddenly or lacks clarity, the nervous system may struggle to adapt quickly, leading to distress that is often misunderstood as behavioural difficulty rather than a response to uncertainty.

The episode also offers practical insight into how adults can reduce anxiety by providing structure, transparency and calm communication. Gomes emphasises that predictability is not about rigidity or control, but about creating environments where autistic people can feel safe enough to engage, learn and communicate.

Part of a wider autism series on The William Gomes Podcast, the episode contributes to a growing conversation about supporting autistic individuals through understanding and accommodation rather than pressure to adapt.

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2nFwoXqPw8tGHKYXNuK4q2?si=abe4d18bc08640c7

William Gomes
William Gomes, © 2025

William Gomes is a freelance journalist and human rights activist
Amazon | Twitter | Facebook | Linkedin. More William Gomes, a British-Bangladeshi from York, North Yorkshire, UK, is a prominent anti-racism campaigner and advocate for the rights of displaced people in the United Kingdom. He actively engages in speaking out against racism both locally and nationally.

Throughout his career, William has contributed to various publications such as The Huffington Post, Open Democracy, The Tablet, The Big Issue, The Yorkshire Post, Yorkshire Bylines, Counter Currents, and Counterpunch. He has also held positions with an international human rights organisation and an Italian news agency. Previously, he focused on addressing human rights violations in Bangladesh, including torture, extrajudicial killings, and enforced disappearances. William diligently collaborates with numerous human rights organisations to raise public awareness of global human rights violations, advocate for justice, and hold perpetrators accountable.

Currently, William is pursuing his doctorate at the University of Essex. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Counselling, Coaching, and Mentoring from York St. John University and a Postgraduate Certificate in Counselling. Additionally, he earned a Master's degree in Refugee Care, jointly offered by the University of Essex and The Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust. His academic achievements and experience underscore his commitment to social justice and advocacy.Column: William Gomes

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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