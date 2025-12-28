Predictability and Autism: New Podcast Explores Why Uncertainty Can Be Overwhelming

A new episode of The William Gomes Podcast explores why predictability plays such a crucial role in autistic wellbeing, and why uncertainty can be deeply distressing for autistic individuals.

In Episode 14, “Predictability and the Autistic Mind – Why Uncertainty Feels Overwhelming,” William Gomes examines how autistic people experience prediction, change and uncertainty. The episode explains why routines often provide a sense of safety, while unexpected changes, sensory unpredictability and unclear social situations can trigger anxiety or emotional shutdown.

Drawing on a neurodiversity-affirming perspective, the discussion highlights how autistic brains rely heavily on patterns and predictability to navigate daily life. When information changes suddenly or lacks clarity, the nervous system may struggle to adapt quickly, leading to distress that is often misunderstood as behavioural difficulty rather than a response to uncertainty.

The episode also offers practical insight into how adults can reduce anxiety by providing structure, transparency and calm communication. Gomes emphasises that predictability is not about rigidity or control, but about creating environments where autistic people can feel safe enough to engage, learn and communicate.

Part of a wider autism series on The William Gomes Podcast, the episode contributes to a growing conversation about supporting autistic individuals through understanding and accommodation rather than pressure to adapt.

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2nFwoXqPw8tGHKYXNuK4q2?si=abe4d18bc08640c7