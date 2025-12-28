Tamale kidnap victim rescued as Police arrest suspect in festive season crackdown

Police in Tamale have arrested a 26-year-old man, Fuseini Ibrahim, in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a young woman, Haruna Adamu, who was reportedly held against her will for four days.

The incident occurred at Dalogu Yili, a suburb of Tamale, and was reported to the police at about 9:00 a.m. on December 26. Following the report, the Inspector-General of Police Special Operations Team, led by Chief Inspector Abdullai Tahiru, swiftly moved in and successfully rescued the victim without any resistance.

Police said the suspect was arrested at the scene and subsequently handed over to the Regional Criminal Investigations Department for further investigations. The victim was safely reunited with her parents after her rescue.

In a related operation, the police also arrested two suspected drug peddlers in separate incidents as part of intensified security measures during the festive season. The suspects, identified as Ziyad Inusah and Majid Fuseini, were picked up by the same Special Operations Team during routine Christmas patrols within the Tamale Metropolis.

The operations involved 105 personnel deployed in 10 vehicles to patrol crime-prone areas. Police said quantities of opioids were retrieved from one of the suspects during the exercise.

The Ghana Police Service said the arrests highlight its resolve to protect lives and property while stepping up efforts to combat kidnapping, drug peddling and other criminal activities, particularly during the festive period.