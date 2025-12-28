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I am not NDC but anyone who says Mahama is not steering Ghana in the right direction is a liar - Dormaahene

  Sun, 28 Dec 2025
Headlines I am not NDC but anyone who says Mahama is not steering Ghana in the right direction is a liar - Dormaahene
SUN, 28 DEC 2025

The Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr Agyemang Badu II, has openly commended President John Dramani Mahama’s administration, declaring that Ghana is firmly on the right course under his leadership despite his personal political stance.

In a video that has gained widespread circulation on X, recorded on Sunday, December 28, the traditional ruler made it clear that he has no affiliation with the National Democratic Congress and would never support the party for personal reasons. However, he insisted that fairness demands recognition of the progress being made under President Mahama’s governance.

“I will never support NDC, I am not affiliated to the NDC and I will not support them till I die, but I have been an NPP member before. But where President Mahama is governing the country, anyone that says it is not in a straight direction is a liar,” he stated.

The Dormaahene pointed to signs of economic stability as evidence of effective leadership, highlighting the current cedi to dollar exchange rate of GH¢11.49 as an indication of relative calm in the foreign exchange market since President Mahama assumed office.

He further referenced key policy actions taken within the president’s first 11 months, including the directive for the Ministry of Finance to release GH¢1 billion to contractors who had been owed by the state since 2017. The move, he noted, is aimed at clearing longstanding arrears, restoring confidence in government commitments and stimulating broader economic activity.

According to the traditional leader, such interventions demonstrate a clear effort by the Mahama administration to reset the country and put it on a more sustainable development path.

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Comments

Ababropa Sawyer | 12/29/2025 3:15:58 PM

This is one of the chiefs who are interested in what they will get for themselves and not what will benefit the larger population. State funds are used to buy Landcrusser for you, so nothing is expected from you than what you have said.

Comments2
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