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Kia truck ploughs into shops at Nkroful Junction, SHS student killed

  Sun, 28 Dec 2025
Tragedy Kia truck ploughs into shops at Nkroful Junction, SHS student killed
SUN, 28 DEC 2025

A fatal road crash at Nkroful Junction in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis has left one person dead and another injured after a Kia truck loaded with rubber rammed into three roadside shops.

The accident occurred on December 27, opposite the Allied Filling Station, as the truck was travelling from Agona Nkwanta along the Kansaworado Highway towards Accra. According to preliminary accounts, the driver lost control at the junction when another Kia truck ahead of him suddenly swerved into his lane.

In an attempt to avert a direct collision, the driver reportedly struck the other vehicle, veered off the road and crashed violently into the shops, trapping two people inside one of the structures.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other sustained injuries and was rushed to hospital for treatment.

The Assemblyman for the area, Abraham Yalley, confirmed that the injured person was taken to the Fijai Hospital.

“I received a call about the incident and quickly rushed here. We rushed one person to the Fijai Hospital, while the other is dead,” he told Connect FM.

Mr Yalley disclosed that the deceased was a first year student of Adiembra Senior High School who had taken up work at one of the shops to support her education.

“She was in the shop preparing porridge when the vehicle ran into her. She had been working for someone who prepares porridge to raise some money to support her schooling,” he said.

Police have since transported the body to the mortuary, while investigations are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances that led to the crash.

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