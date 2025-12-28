Mamdani Spoke to Our Common Humanity, While Cuomo Represented the Status-Quo Regime of Entrenched Theft and Wanton Corruption - Part 6

In the wake of the Richter Scale-smashing electoral triumph of Mayor-Elect Zohran “The Shining Star” Kwame Mamdani, Newsweek Magazine’s Senior Politics Editor Jenni Fink reported that globally renowned Multibillionaire and Tesla manufacturing company CEO Elon Musk had posted on his X social media portal that Mamdani’s November 4, 2025 New York City Mayoral-Election Victory signaled the effective and the certain “doom” of Western Civilization, unless, in the palpably agitated and scandalous opinion of the 54-year-old South African-born Anglo-Dutch-descended Space-X aerospace company proprietor, something radical was immediately done to arrest or remedy and rectify what this “doomsday critic” - Or shall we say “Prophet”? - envisaged to be the “core weakness of suicidal empathy” inherent in the architectural structure of Western Civilization, a major flaw and a self-destructive foible which the implacable anti-Mamdani critic perceived to have been inadvisably “unrecognized” for such an inexcusably long time that it had, finally, become a hangman’s noose around the necks of such implicit makers of Western Civilization as Mr. Musk himself, and those among the membership of the “Superclass” of Global Multibillionaires, of whose sacred and statutorily inviolable cabal and company he was assuredly The Dean, at least apparently, was rectified and thoroughly extirpated (See “Stephen King Reacts to Zohran Mamdani’s Win in NYC” Newsweek 12/5/25).

Now, there are several interesting and significant questions that need and ought to be answered or at least critically debated here, not the least bit of which is the downright extravagant presumption about Western Civilization’s make and essence having been completely and exclusively invented or created by European and the mythological Aryan species of “Superhumanity.” Which, of course, would also automatically imply that Non-European Peoples of the kind, such as the Indigenous Continental African, who putatively constituted the ab-initio matrix and the architectural foundation of Modern or Contemporary American Civilization, somehow, did not exist or had not existed at any historical moment in time.

Which, of course, would also imply the abject, downright and the inexcusable and the heretical façade of ignorance on which Mr. Musk’s hysterical expression about the “certain” and the “effective doom” of Western Civilization is clearly predicated. Which also logically and immediately lands us on the question of the “suicidal empathy” inherent in Western Civilization whose egregious structural and/or architectural defect and/or “core weakness” appears to have been catastrophically and apocalyptically exposed by the oceanic and the Tsunamistic electoral victory of the former, two-term, New York State Assembly Representative.

And so now the real and the critical question becomes: Precisely what kind of “Suicidal Empathy” is Mr. Musk, the Trumpian Super-Genius, alluding to or talking about here? Has the foregoing, by the way, got anything to do with what for most of the duration of Continental African Chattel Enslavement, approximately a half millennium, the great American historian by the name of Kenneth Milton Stampp so profoundly, goose-bumpingly and morally concerningly characterized as the “Peculiar Institution” that, nevertheless, unarguably constituted the heart and the soul of Modern-American Civilization, routinely and nonchalantly and witheringly unconscionably designated as “The Black Codes,” a statutorily legitimization and, some critics and scholars would even say, “naturalization” of the complete and the total immiseration and the denial of the seminal contributions of the Indigenous Continental African Builders of Modern-American Civilization.

The “Black Codes” also entailed the codification and the canonization of the total denial of the humanity of the Global African Personality and the concomitant denial of the right and the basic human entitlement to property ownership, the obvious purpose of which entailed the effective legitimation of the forcible commodification and the chattel merchandising of captive Africans, mainly captives of wars deliberately instigated by such Western-European nations as Spain, Portugal, England, France and to a relatively lesser extent, Holland, Germany (Brandenbergers) and Denmark, transported to the so-called New World, presently renamed The Americas (See Aloysious Leon Higginbotham’s historiographical classic titled “In the Matter of Color: Race and the American Legal Process”: Oxford University Press, 1978).

Is this criminal and morally unjustifiable commodification of the Global African Personality and Humanity, the veritable and the historically and the scholastically undisputed Creator of the sort of Capitalist Predatory and Genocidal Economic System, which has so savagely and horrifically deprived Africans of our dignity and coequal humanity with fellow members of the human species, that Elon Musk would have the entire global community rapturously celebrate with glee and panache as the most desirable and existentially salvific system of a morally dignified mode of human survival, development and growth?

Now, isn’t it patently obvious and pellucidly clear that the putative “Richest Man in the World” and, perhaps, even the Universe, is also apparently the most innately ignorant and downright obtuse, and perhaps even plain daft, when it comes to the unimpeachably fine art of “recognizing,” “defining” and “interpreting” what really and truly constitutes the “core weakness of the suicidal empathy” of Western Civilization?

Now, regarding the thematic question of the “Status-Quo Regime of Entrenched Theft and Corruption” politically and strategically represented by the epically and the irredeemably failed Candidate Andrew Mark Cuomo, the former twice-elected Governor of New York State and the freeloading dynastic heir of the Cuomo Clan - the man who widely alleged to have pimped his poorly supervised COVID Pandemic, that resulted in deaths of tens of thousands of New Yorkers and hundreds of thousands of Americans, by penning and publishing a book mendaciously making heroic claims about his great managerial competence in stemming the seismic tide of this most deadly global disease in more than a century - had entered the November 4, 2025 New York City Mayoral Race with the humongous “theft” of some $60 million, racked up at the criminal expense of New York State taxpayers for sexual harassment charges and offenses that Mr. Cuomo continues to adamantly and shamelessly deny.

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Now, it turns out, according to a huge raft of media reports, that the Zohran “The Shining Star” Kwame Mamdani-crushed disgraced former Governor had actually caused the figures of the victims of COVID Pandemic in New York State to be deliberately cooked to synch with his narcissistic sense of self-importance. Mr. Cuomo has also been accused of actually causing the COVID Pandemic to spread and kill more New Yorkers by ordering dozens of COVID-infected public hospital patients to be transferred to privately owned healthcare facilities without properly ensuring the screening and quarantining of these unfortunate and most vulnerable victims, a remarkable percentage of whom were very old senior citizens and New York City and State residents.

Now, the irony of the entire situation here, regarding the venomous accusation of the possibility of a Democratic Socialist Candidate Mamdani running New York City Government fiscally aground, by promising such vital public services as free daycare services for working parents and fare-free rides on City Buses and Subways, is the morally and the socioeconomically untenable fact that the judicially and the forensically determined credible sexual-harassment charges against the former Governor, that has already cost New York City and State some $60 million, we are reliably informed by legal experts, is likely to balloon into at least a couple of $100 million more arrears when the Cuomo sexual-harassment problems have been finally resolved. Now, is this the progressive pro-capitalist direction in which the backers of Mr. Cuomo, including President Donald John Trump and former New York City Mayor Michael Rubens Bloomberg, would have the rest of us working- and lower-class New Yorkers believe is the most ideal direction in which to take our city and our nation?

Ultimately, the relevant question to ask here is the following: Precisely how does such a judicially proven sexual predator in rancid and abject denial a salutary boost to the imperative protection of the sanctity of an insufferably besieged Western Civilization, which Messrs. Musk, Trump and Bloomberg, among a legion of others, would have the rest of the world believe is being doomed or thoroughly dismantled and destroyed by the Mayoral Triumph of an unapologetic Social Democratic Zohran “The Shining Star” Kwame Mamdani?

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]