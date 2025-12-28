Mamdani Spoke to Our Common Humanity, While Cuomo Represented the Status-Quo Regime of Entrenched Theft and Wanton Corruption - Part 5

Andrew Mark Cuomo represented and, indeed, epitomized the hermetically entrenched status-quo regime of “entitlement theft” by our contemporary “Corporate Aristocracy” because venturing into both New York City’s 2025 Mayoral Primary Election and the General Election, as well, as an Independent Candidate, the epically failed twice-elected former New York State Governor was widely reported by the media to have racked up sexual harassment judgment debts in excess of $60-million at the expense of New York State taxpayers.

And yet, billionaire entrepreneurial moguls and a remarkable chunk of “Conservative” Americans, all across class and ideological divides, including President Donald John Trump - himself not without the kind of controversy swirling around the neck of Candidate Cuomo - and former twice-elected New York City Mayor Michael Rubens Bloomberg, and Queens Borough, New York City-born President Trump, did not see absolutely anything wrong with their lame and mortally wounded political and electoral horse, that is, so long as a sworn Anti-IDF and Netanyahu Gaza Genocide Machinery, for want of a more appropriate terminology, as of this writing and media preparation, namely, Candidate Zohran “The Shining Star” Kwame Mamdani was prevented from legitimately acceding to the democratic reins of governance as New York City’s 111th Mayor.

There was a crude and brazenly calculated tint of Islamophobia strategically and scurrilously masked in the guise of Antisemitism, the sort of metaphorical “dog whistle” which even the most morally and the politically impenitent Grandwizards of the Ku Klux Klan, the Skinheads and the Aryan Nation, among a panoply of other Neo-Nazi advocates and proponents, who are widely alleged to constitute a sizeable proportion of the vanguard membership and operatives of the Make America Great Again (MAGA) reactionaries to any seemingly significant quality-of-life improvements that appear to have been achieved collectively on behalf of America’s teeming and woefully underprivileged ethnic minority populace, most conspicuously represented by African Americans and, lately, Latin Americans and others, largely nonwhites and Asians from poorly developed countries, would have blushed to be confronted with..

Such “Manifest Resentment” on the part of the “MAGA Irredentists,” as they comically and burlesque prefer to style and call themselves, has found quaint and scandalous legitimacy among the blistering and mordant siege mounted by the twice, nonconsecutively elected Trump Government on such progressive Civil Rights Era corrective socioeconomic policy initiatives as Affirmative Action, presently or most recently expansively redesignated as the policy of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), to make the foregoing more reflective of the historically deliberately deprived, marginalized and systemically underprivileged Americans which, of course, includes members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transsexual and Queer-Plus (or LGBTQ+) Community, hitherto almost completely ignored by the dominant White-American Society, euphemistically or politely and conveniently dubbed as “Mainstream America” or the American Mainstream.

But what needs to be specially and pointedly focused upon and that which is actually the main thrust of our present conversation on the collective sociocultural and economic progress of all who call New York City and the United States of America either the Holy Land of Their Birth or Their Nationality, in the memorable words of the Ugandan-born and Indian-descended Mayor-Elect Zohran “The Shining Star” Kwame Mamdani, at least paraphrastically, is the very sardonic, albeit inexcusably heretical and dangerous, idea that, somehow, Western Civilization is essentially and convulsively averse to the sort of genetic and cultural mongrelization that indisputably constitutes the existential matrix of what has become known, designated and globally recognized as The United States of America.

In the clearly confused imagination of Tesla and SpaceX’s Mr. Elon Musk, the apparent great weakness of Western Civilization and the preservation of its wholesomeness or integrity inheres in what the great and immortalized English writer, novelist, essayist and thinker Virginia Woolf once dubbed as the fecund and the all-encompassing promiscuity of the English language, whose greatness, strength, flexibility and resiliency clearly appears to rest on the fact that nearly each and every major and significant culture and language in the world has contributed something meaningful to the venerable Mr. John Bull.

The European-born and originated official Founding Fathers of The United States of America well appear to have recognized this existentially inescapable fact, thus America’s Motto of “E Pluribus Unum,” tersely translated as “Out of Many, One.” Which is, to say the least, very interesting indeed; because this is essentially and precisely what the now Mayor-Elect Zohran “The Shining Star” Kwame Mamdani has been preaching and, some would even say, practicing ever since he mounted the podium on the electioneering-campaign trail for his fierce and uphill battle to occupancy of Gracie Mansion, that is, the New York City Mayoral Palace or Residence.

I am quite certain that a studiously and a deliberately low-keyed Mr. Mamdani is apt to take issue with Yours Truly on the fact or the critical question of whether, indeed, or, in fact, New York City’s Mayor lives or resides in either a “Mansion” or a “Palace.” As of this writing and press preparation, the 34-year-old son of a distinguished Columbia University professor of political science, anthropology and several other allied social science disciplines and subdisciplines, Mahmoud Mamdani, 79, and Mrs. Mira Nair Mamdani, 68, an accomplished and an award-winning filmmaker of international renown and repute, had announced that he and his newly wedded wife, Rama Duwaji, were moving out of their modest rent-stabilized one-bedroom apartment in Queensborough, New York, where he has been representing his urban District 36 community residents in the New York State Assembly, to his new Borough of Manhattan-located mayoral residence, purely for security reasons, and not, implicitly, for the sheer love of an upper-class-status acquired luxury.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]