Public Outrage Over Alleged Food Theft at Awaso STEM Senior High School

The recent arrest of the matron and a cook of Awaso STEM Senior High School over the alleged theft of food items meant for students have sparked widespread public outrage and deep disappointment. The incident has not only raised serious ethical concerns but has also brought into question the commitment of some public servants to the responsibilities entrusted to them by the state and society.

Awaso STEM Senior High School was established to provide quality science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education to Ghanaian students, with the goal of preparing them for national development. Central to achieving this objective is the welfare of the students, including proper nutrition. The alleged diversion of food supplies intended for students therefore represents a grave breach of trust and a failure to uphold the core values of public service.

According to police reports, the matron and cook were arrested after intelligence-led investigations revealed that large quantities of food items belonging to the school had been transported to a private residence. Items reportedly retrieved included bags of rice, gallons of cooking oil, tins of tomato paste, milk, and other foodstuffs meant for daily student meals. These developments have left parents, students, and the general public shocked and angered.

Public servants, especially those working in educational institutions, are expected to demonstrate honesty, accountability, and dedication. They are custodians of

public resources and are duty-bound to ensure that such resources are used solely for their intended purposes. When individuals in such positions allegedly exploit their offices for personal gain, it undermines public confidence in the system and tarnishes the image of the entire public service.

Students in boarding schools rely heavily on the school administration for their daily meals. Any compromise in food supply directly affects their health, concentration, and academic performance. The alleged actions of the accused staff members, therefore, go beyond simple theft; they potentially jeopardize the well-being and future of young people entrusted to their care. This reality has fueled public dissatisfaction and calls for strict sanctions if the allegations are proven in court.

Parents and community members have expressed concern that such incidents reflect broader weaknesses in supervision and accountability within some public institutions. Many argue that the situation at Awaso STEM SHS is a reminder of the need for stronger monitoring systems, regular audits, and clear reporting mechanisms to prevent the misuse of public resources. Without effective oversight, opportunities for corruption and abuse of office may continue to arise.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has condemned the alleged act and assured the public of its commitment to upholding discipline and integrity within the education sector. While this response is welcomed, many citizens believe that condemnation alone is not enough. There is a strong expectation that appropriate administrative and legal actions will be taken to serve as a deterrent to others who may be tempted to engage in similar misconduct.

This incident also raises important questions about values and ethics in public service. Public servants are expected to lead by example, demonstrating selflessness and a genuine commitment to national development. When individuals fail in this regard, it erodes the moral foundation upon which public institutions are built. As such, restoring trust requires not only punishment for wrongdoing but also renewed emphasis on ethical training and values-based leadership.

In conclusion, the alleged theft of food items at Awaso STEM Senior High School has generated justified public dissatisfaction. It is a painful reminder that the misuse of public resources has real consequences, particularly for vulnerable students. As the legal process unfolds, the public hopes for justice, transparency, and firm action. Ultimately, this case should serve as a wake-up call for all public servants to remember that their positions are a privilege, not an opportunity for personal enrichment, and that the welfare of those they serve must always come first.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical Science communicator.

Private Investigator and Criminal

Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,

International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

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