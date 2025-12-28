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Sun, 28 Dec 2025 Feature Article

End of 2025: Remembering Superman’s Visit to Kumasi A Cultural Moment That Captured Hearts

End of 2025: Remembering Superman’s Visit to Kumasi A Cultural Moment That Captured Hearts

As the year 2025 draws to a close, one of the most talked-about, unusual and endearing moments in Kumasi and indeed across Ghana’s social media landscape was the visit of a figure affectionately nicknamed “Superman.” But this was no ordinary comic-book hero arrival; rather, it was a real-life figure whose presence in the Ashanti Region sparked curiosity, joy, and lively conversation.

Who Was This “Superman”?
In November 2025, a tall Brazilian civil rights lawyer and global content creator named Leonardo Muylaert made international headlines when he appeared in full Superman costume in Kumasi. Known online as Tall Clark due to his striking resemblance to the iconic superhero, Muylaert became a viral sensation during his time in Ghana.

A Hero in Ashanti: From Palace to Campus

Muylaert’s visit coincided with the 8th Akwasidae Festival a traditional ceremonial celebration held every six weeks at the Manhyia Palace, the seat of the Asantehene. On November 9 and 11, 2025, he attended the festival dressed in the red cape and blue suit of Superman, where he was warmly received. At the palace, he presented a framed photo to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, and expressed gratitude for the hospitality shown by the Ashanti people.

Videos shared widely online captured him dancing Adowa, a traditional Ashanti dance, and engaging with locals with genuine enthusiasm and delight moments that quickly went viral across platforms like TikTok and Facebook.

Beyond the palace, Superman’s presence spread into everyday Kumasi life. A social media clip showed him walking among students at Prempeh College, shaking hands and greeting learners who responded with excitement and laughter to the larger-than-life character in their midst.

Reactions: Playful, Proud, Puzzled
Social media reaction to the Superman visit was as varied as it was lively. While many people celebrated the lighthearted joy he brought to the city, others questioned the cultural context of a foreign cosplayer being treated with high ceremonial regard. Comments ranged from humorous jokes about Superman now being part of Ashanti folklore, to discussions about authenticity and cultural representation.

More Than a Costume: Cultural Dialogue Through Imagination

Although the man in the Superman outfit was not a comic-book hero in the literal sense, his visit became symbolic of something deeper: the blending of global pop culture with Ghanaian cultural spaces. Kumasi renowned as the cultural heart of the Ashanti Kingdom provided the backdrop for an event that was more about connection, curiosity, and the power of joyful spectacle than about capes or fictional powers.

Looking Back at 2025 in Kumasi
As 2025 ends, Kumasi’s calendar has been marked not just by Superman’s visit, but by music events, funerals of national figures, and rich traditional ceremonies. The city hosted major events like Sarkodie’s Rapperholic Concert at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, cultural festivals, and significant national observances all reflecting Kumasi’s vibrant social beat.

But if there’s one moment that sparked imagination, laughter, and global social media chatter, it was the day Superman walked among the people of Kumasi caped not in invincibility, but in the simple joy of shared human experience.

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Medical Science communicator.
Private Investigator and Criminal
Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,
International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

[email protected]
+233-555-275-880

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2025

This Author has published 1490 articles on modernghana.com. More COE Hijama Healing Cupping therapy ,Mini MBA in Complimentary and Alternative Medicine .Naturopathy and Reflexologist. Private Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,International Conflict Management and Peace Building at USIP. Profession in Journalism at Aljazeera Media Institute, Social Media Journalism,Mobile Journalism, Investigative Journalism, Ethics of Journalism, Photojournalist, Medical and Science Columnist on Daily Graphic. Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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