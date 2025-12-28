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Fake News Does Not Change the Ethics of Journalism in 2025

Feature Article Fake News Does Not Change the Ethics of Journalism in 2025
SUN, 28 DEC 2025

In 2025, the spread of fake news has become one of the biggest challenges facing journalism worldwide. With the rise of social media, artificial intelligence, and instant information sharing, false stories can travel faster than verified facts. However, despite these challenges, fake news does not change the ethics of journalism. Instead, it reinforces the importance of ethical standards in the profession.

The Core Ethics of Journalism Remain Constant
The ethics of journalism are built on timeless principles: truth, accuracy, fairness, balance, accountability, and responsibility. These values existed long before the digital age and remain relevant in 2025. Fake news may attempt to blur the line between truth and falsehood, but it does not rewrite these principles. Ethical journalism still demands verification of facts, use of credible sources, and respect for the public.

Fake News Is Not Journalism
Fake news is deliberately false or misleading information presented as news, often created to gain attention, money, or influence opinions. Journalism, on the other hand, is a profession committed to serving the public interest. The existence of fake news does not redefine journalism; it simply exposes what journalism is not. Ethical journalists reject misinformation and work harder to distinguish facts from falsehoods.

The Journalist’s Responsibility in 2025
In 2025, journalists face increased pressure to publish quickly. However, speed must never replace accuracy. Ethical journalists understand that correcting false information after publication cannot undo the damage caused by spreading lies. Therefore, the responsibilities to fact-check, verify sources, and provide context is more important than ever in combating fake news.

Technology as a Test, Not an Excuse
Modern technology has made it easier to manipulate images, videos, and audio. While this creates challenges, it does not excuse unethical behavior. Instead, it tests the professionalism of journalists. Ethical journalism in 2025 requires digital literacy, transparency, and the courage to say “no” to unverified information, even when it is trending.

Public Trust Depends on Ethics
Trust is the foundation of journalism. Fake news erodes public confidence in the media, but ethical journalism helps restore it. When journalists remain committed to ethical standards, audiences learn to distinguish reliable news sources from unreliable ones. Upholding ethics is the only way journalism can maintain credibility in the face of misinformation.

Conclusion
Fake news may be louder and faster in 2025, but it does not change the ethics of journalism. Instead, it highlights why those ethics are essential. Truth, accuracy, and responsibility remain the guiding principles of journalism. In an era of misinformation, ethical journalism is not outdated it is more necessary than ever.

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Medical Science communicator.
Private Investigator and Criminal
Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,
International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.
[email protected]
+233-555-275-880

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2025

This Author has published 1490 articles on modernghana.com. More COE Hijama Healing Cupping therapy ,Mini MBA in Complimentary and Alternative Medicine .Naturopathy and Reflexologist. Private Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,International Conflict Management and Peace Building at USIP. Profession in Journalism at Aljazeera Media Institute, Social Media Journalism,Mobile Journalism, Investigative Journalism, Ethics of Journalism, Photojournalist, Medical and Science Columnist on Daily Graphic. Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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