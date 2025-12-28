What Happened: U.S.–Nigeria Airstrikes in Northwest Nigeria

In late December 2025, the United States military carried out airstrikes against ISIS-linked militant camps in Sokoto State, northwest Nigeria. The operation was announced by U.S. President Donald Trump and described as targeting extremists who had been carrying out violent attacks, including assaults against communities in the region.

Official Coordination and Approval

Nigeria’s government confirmed it approved the operation.

Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Tuggar stated that President Bola Tinubu gave explicit approval after Nigeria provided intelligence and engaged in direct consultations with U.S. officials.

A Nigerian government statement said the strikes were aimed at terrorist hideouts used by foreign ISIS fighters and local affiliates planning attacks.

Nigerian authorities and state government officials reported no civilian casualties, and said the attacks struck designated militant positions.

Military Action and Impact

The U.S. military used precision-guided munitions fired from drones and naval platforms against camps in forested areas of Sokoto State.

Local authorities in Sokoto and reports from residents confirmed that explosions were heard and debris from munitions fell in nearby areas, but no deaths or injuries to civilians have been independently verified so far.

Some homes were reported damaged by falling debris in nearby communities, such as Offa in Kwara State, according to international reporting.

On-the-ground journalists and local witnesses in affected villages like Yabo described craters and loud blasts but no fatalities or shelter destruction that resulted in loss of life.

Claims About Civilian Shelters and Civilian Harm

What the Governments Say

Both the U.S. and Nigerian governments state that the strikes were precise and focused on militant targets, not civilian shelters or displacement camps.

Nigerian officials have explicitly stated that no civilian casualties have been recorded so far, despite debris landing near towns.

Confusion and Misreporting

There is no credible evidence from reputable news organizations that U.S. forces bombed or destroyed civilian shelters or that large numbers of civilians were killed in this particular operation.

Some sources circulating online (for example stories referencing other conflicts or older incidents) may conflate this event with unrelated or past incidents where Nigerian airstrikes mistakenly hit civilian areas but those are not tied to the current U.S.–Nigeria airstrikes.

Independent journalists who visited villages near strike locations have reported fear and confusion, but confirmed no direct civilian deaths from this specific operation.

Context: Security Situation in Nigeria

Nigeria faces a long-standing security crisis involving multiple armed groups:

ISIS affiliates and local militant factions (like Lakurawa) operate in northwest and northeast Nigeria, engaging in raids, kidnappings, and attacks on civilians and security forces.

The Nigerian government has long struggled to contain these threats with its own forces, leading to cooperation with international partners like the United States on intelligence and counterterrorism operations.

What This Means

Based on multiple reliable reports and official statements:

The U.S. strikes were carried out with Nigeria’s approval and intelligence support.

The action targeted militant positions not intentional attacks on civilian shelters.

No verified mass civilian casualties or deaths in shelters have been confirmed from this specific strike.

Some debris from the operation did fall near civilian areas, and residents reported strong explosions, but damage was reported mainly to structures, not loss of life.

Conclusion

The narrative that the U.S. bombed civilian shelters and killed civilians on Nigerian soil is not supported by credible evidence in the context of the late-December 2025 strikes. Official information and on-the-ground reporting indicate that the strikes were a joint counterterrorism operation, approved by the Nigerian government, aimed at militant camps, and despite local shock from explosions no significant civilian casualties have been verified so far.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical Science communicator.

Private Investigator and Criminal

Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,

International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

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