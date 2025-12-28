ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sun, 28 Dec 2025 Cybercrime

Tabora landlord arrested for allegedly aiding MoMo and Business Email Compromise scams

  Sun, 28 Dec 2025
Tabora landlord arrested for allegedly aiding MoMo and Business Email Compromise scams

A large-scale dawn operation led by the Cyber Security Authority Ghana has resulted in the arrest of 141 suspected cybercriminals, including a Ghanaian landlord accused of harbouring dozens of suspects involved in sophisticated online fraud schemes.

The intelligence-driven operation, conducted early Saturday, December 27, 2025, targeted organised cybercrime networks operating in Tabora and Lashibi. The exercise was carried out with the support of the Ghana Police Service National Security and the Ghana Immigration Service.

Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel N. George, disclosed the development in a social media post, stating that 100 suspects were arrested in Tabora, while 41 others were picked up in Lashibi, bringing the total number of arrests to 141.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the majority of the suspects are Nigerian nationals. During the raids, law enforcement agencies also retrieved 38 laptops and 150 mobile phones believed to have been used in carrying out cyber enabled financial crimes.

In a significant twist, a Ghanaian landlord was also arrested for allegedly providing accommodation to about 100 of the suspects at his residence in Tabora. The minister stressed that property owners have a responsibility to ensure their premises are not used as safe havens for criminal activity.

According to Mr George, the suspects are linked to a wide range of cyber offences, including Mobile Money fraud, romance scams, sextortion, Business Email Compromise and wire fraud schemes that have victimised individuals and businesses.

He said forensic examinations of the seized electronic devices are currently ongoing, and those found culpable will be prosecuted in accordance with Ghanaian law.

Reaffirming the government’s resolve to protect Ghana’s digital space and international image, the minister urged the public to remain alert, report suspicious online activities and support national efforts to combat cybercrime.

“Ghana remains welcoming to all who come here for legitimate business,” he cautioned, “but anyone who comes to commit cybercrime will be found, arrested and dealt with decisively under our laws.”

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

9 hours ago

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for the worlds oil, is a major source of contention between the United States and Iran - - / AFP Trump and Iran's supreme leader trade threats as mediators try to save deal

9 hours ago

Huge waves crash on the coastline ahead of Typhoon Bavi in Wenling in eastern Chinas Zhejiang province on July 10, 2026. - Chinatopix Via AP More than 1 million evacuated as Typhoon Bavi makes landfall in China

12 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe urges Minister to intervene as Azumah Resources, E&P dispute heads to international arbitration Franklin Cudjoe urges Minister to intervene as Azumah Resources, E&P dispute hea...

12 hours ago

MANI Africa Vice President Kofi Bentil 'They took the mud from the gutters and put them on the streets' – Kofi Bentil f...

12 hours ago

Susu Collector arraigned for allegedly defrauding 35 traders of GH¢156,455 Susu Collector arraigned for allegedly defrauding 35 traders of GH¢156,455

12 hours ago

Ghanaian teacher battles debt and visa crisis in Thailand Migration dream turns sour as Ghanaian teacher battles debt and visa crisis in T...

13 hours ago

South Africa World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams dies aged 25 South Africa World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams dies aged 25

13 hours ago

Former Akan NPP PC pays GHS105,000as T&T for 1,012 delegates ahead of constituency executives elections Former Akan NPP PC pays GHS105,000 as T&T for 1,012 delegates ahead of constitue...

13 hours ago

One injured, three arrested as violence mars NPP Bantama Constituency elections One injured, three arrested as violence mars NPP Bantama Constituency elections

13 hours ago

GAC raises alarm over rising HIV infections among homosexuals in Bono Region GAC raises alarm over rising HIV infections among homosexuals in Bono Region 

Just in....
body-container-line