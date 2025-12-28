Tabora landlord arrested for allegedly aiding MoMo and Business Email Compromise scams

A large-scale dawn operation led by the Cyber Security Authority Ghana has resulted in the arrest of 141 suspected cybercriminals, including a Ghanaian landlord accused of harbouring dozens of suspects involved in sophisticated online fraud schemes.

The intelligence-driven operation, conducted early Saturday, December 27, 2025, targeted organised cybercrime networks operating in Tabora and Lashibi. The exercise was carried out with the support of the Ghana Police Service National Security and the Ghana Immigration Service.

Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel N. George, disclosed the development in a social media post, stating that 100 suspects were arrested in Tabora, while 41 others were picked up in Lashibi, bringing the total number of arrests to 141.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the majority of the suspects are Nigerian nationals. During the raids, law enforcement agencies also retrieved 38 laptops and 150 mobile phones believed to have been used in carrying out cyber enabled financial crimes.

In a significant twist, a Ghanaian landlord was also arrested for allegedly providing accommodation to about 100 of the suspects at his residence in Tabora. The minister stressed that property owners have a responsibility to ensure their premises are not used as safe havens for criminal activity.

According to Mr George, the suspects are linked to a wide range of cyber offences, including Mobile Money fraud, romance scams, sextortion, Business Email Compromise and wire fraud schemes that have victimised individuals and businesses.

He said forensic examinations of the seized electronic devices are currently ongoing, and those found culpable will be prosecuted in accordance with Ghanaian law.

Reaffirming the government’s resolve to protect Ghana’s digital space and international image, the minister urged the public to remain alert, report suspicious online activities and support national efforts to combat cybercrime.

“Ghana remains welcoming to all who come here for legitimate business,” he cautioned, “but anyone who comes to commit cybercrime will be found, arrested and dealt with decisively under our laws.”