Anyone with illegal weapon after January 15 will be prosecuted – Adam Bonaa

Anyone found with illegal weapons after January 15, 2026 will be prosecuted, Dr. Adam Bonaa, Executive Secretary, National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons (NACSA), has warned.

He reiterated that the Ministry of the Interior had granted a window of amnesty that began on December 1 and is set to expire on January 15, 2026.

During a public outreach, targeting the Muslim community, held at the National Mosque in Accra, Dr Bonaa explained that any individual holding an unlicensed weapon was required to visit the nearest police station within this period to either surrender the arm or begin the formal registration process.

The outreach is part of ongoing efforts to promote the Gun Amnesty Programme (GAP).

The high-level engagement, which took place on Friday, December 26, featured Dr. Bonaa and representatives from the Regional Police Command.

This move forms part of a strategic sensitization drive intended to encourage those in possession of unregistered firearms to surrender or regularize them without fear of legal consequences.

Addressing the congregation following the Friday prayers, Dr. Bonaa emphasised that the initiative is backed by law, ensuring that no citizen who voluntarily comes forward will face interrogation, arrest, or prosecution regarding the source or possession of the weapon.

He reiterated the “no-questions-asked” policy, noting that all police stations across the country had been specifically briefed to accept these weapons without subjecting the individuals to criminal profiling.

Dr. Bonaa highlighted the influential role of the National Chief Imam, who has accepted to serve as an ambassador for the programme, urging the public to follow his peaceful nature to ensure a safer environment for all Ghanaians.

GNA