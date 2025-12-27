TOR resumes operation

The Tema Oil Refinery Limited (TOR) has announced the resumption of crude oil refining operations.

This follows several years of inactivity, marking a historic milestone in the revitalisation of Ghana’s downstream petroleum sector.

A statement issued by management stated that this achievement followed the successful completion of major Turnaround Maintenance (TAM) works on the Crude Distillation Unit (CDU), executed within three months from August 1, 2025, to October 30, 2025.

It added that the maintenance works were undertaken in strict compliance with international engineering, safety, and operational standards.

According to management, following the completion of the TAM, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) conducted comprehensive regulatory inspections and confirmed TOR’s full compliance with all mandatory safety and operational requirements. “Consequently, the NPA granted clearance for the resumption of refining activities.”

It noted that with the required regulatory clearance, refining operations began on Friday, December 19, 2025, with all the line of petroleum products going to storage for the first time in several years.

“As part of a phased transition toward full operational capacity, and in advance of the refinery’s official recommissioning, TOR will continue operating over the coming months to stabilise systems, optimise performance, and ensure sustained operational reliability.”

Management further stated that TOR has completed the installation of a new furnace, F-61, which would soon be commissioned and integrated into the CDU.

This critical upgrade, it added, would enable the refinery to restore its original nameplate capacity of 45,000 barrels per stream day (bpsd), up from the current operating level of 28,000 bpsd, with a clear strategic pathway to expand the capacity to 60,000 bpsd in the medium term, following the installation of a new air cooler.

It stated that the government of Ghana would formally commission and tie in the F-61 furnace at a later date to be communicated to stakeholders.

Management expressed its deepest appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama for his continued support, vision, leadership, and steadfast dedication and commitment to the restoration of TOR as a critical pillar of Ghana’s energy infrastructure.

“The refinery also extends profound appreciation to the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Hon. Dr John Abdulai Jinapor (MP), whose dedication, technical oversight, and policy leadership have been instrumental in restoring TOR to operational life.”

TOR further commended its Board of Directors, management, and entire workforce for their enthusiasm, resilience, professionalism, and unwavering sense of purpose throughout this revival journey.

“The staff of TOR remain committed to sustaining the refinery’s renewed operational momentum and achieving excellence across all aspects of refinery performance.”

GNA