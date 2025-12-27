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Late penalty miss denies Uganda AFCON win against Tanzania

By AFP
Sports News Ugandas Allan Okello blazes his late penalty over the bar against Tanzania at the Africa Cup of Nations. By SEBASTIEN BOZON (AFP)
SAT, 27 DEC 2025
Uganda's Allan Okello blazes his late penalty over the bar against Tanzania at the Africa Cup of Nations. By SEBASTIEN BOZON (AFP)

Uganda's Allan Okello missed a late penalty as his side had to settle for a 1-1 draw against East African neighbours Tanzania at the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday.

Okello's failure to convert from the spot denied Uganda a precious victory in the Group C clash after Uche Ikpeazu had scored a late equaliser for the Cranes in front of 10,540 fans at Al Medina Stadium in Rabat.

Before that it looked like Tanzania, winless in 10 previous matches across four AFCON tournaments, might finally break their duck when Simon Msuva put them in front from the penalty spot.

But Ikpeazu, who plays in the Scottish second tier for St Johnstone, headed in a cross by fellow substitute Denis Omedi to level the scores with 10 minutes remaining.

The stalemate between the regional rivals, who will co-host the 2027 Cup of Nations along with Kenya, does little to help their chances of progressing to the last 16 from Group C.

Both have one point from two matches and trail Nigeria and Tunisia, with the two former champions facing off later on Saturday in Fes.

Uganda, who have just one AFCON win of their own across three tournament appearances since losing the 1978 final to Ghana, came closest to scoring in the first half.

An Aziz Kayondo cross from the left was met by the head of Rogers Mato, whose effort came back off the underside of the crossbar.

Tanzania were awarded a spot-kick just before the hour mark when a shot by Alphonce Msanga struck the arm of Uganda's Baba Alhassan inside the area.

The experienced Msuva, who plays club football in Iraq, made no mistake from the spot and has now scored goals at three different AFCON tournaments.

However, a dramatic finish to the game amid a torrential downpour saw Tanzania squander the lead and then breathe a big sigh of relief as Uganda missed the opportunity to claim victory.

Ikpeazu made it 1-1 and Uganda won a late penalty when James Bogere went down as his shirt was pulled by Tanzania defender Haji Mnoga of Salford City.

With the game in the 90th minute, Okello stepped up and was perhaps put off by a huge clap of thunder just before he took his kick, which went over the bar.

AFP
AFP

Top news and features from AFP's reporters around the world. Page: afp

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