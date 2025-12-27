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Court jails two labourers six months for stealing slippers

  Sat, 27 Dec 2025
Crime & Punishment Court jails two labourers six months for stealing slippers
SAT, 27 DEC 2025

Two labourers have been sentenced to six months' imprisonment each with hard labour by a District Court in Tarkwa for stealing 100 pairs of slippers valued at GH¢4,000.

The convicts, Joshua Amoah, 25, also known as Ahanta Broni, and Benjamin Apedo, 26, pleaded guilty to charges of stealing and dishonestly receiving stolen property when they appeared before District Court One, presided over by Charles Owusu Nsiah.

Presenting the facts of the case, Police Sergeant Adwoa Yeboah told the court that the complainant, Michael Saah, is a trader residing at Lay-out in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality. She explained that the two convicts were squatters at the Tarkwa Railway Station at the time of the offence.

According to the prosecution, the complainant stored large quantities of slippers in a kiosk at his residence for sale. About a month prior to the arrest, he discovered that a sack containing 100 pairs of slippers had gone missing. Despite efforts to trace the stolen items, he was initially unsuccessful.

The breakthrough came on October 30, 2025, at about 11:00 a.m., when the complainant went to the Aboso market to sell his goods. While there, he allegedly saw Amoah and Apedo displaying slippers he identified as part of the stolen consignment.

Sergeant Yeboah said the complainant confronted the two men and questioned them about the source of the slippers, but they failed to provide a satisfactory explanation. They were subsequently arrested and handed over to the police together with 40 pairs of the recovered slippers.

The suspects were first taken to the Aboso Police Station and later transferred to the Tarkwa Police Station for further investigations. During questioning, Amoah admitted in his caution statement that he found a sack filled with slippers at the Tarkwa main lorry station and took it away.

He further stated that he later involved Apedo, who knew the items were stolen, and together they decided to sell them.

-GNA

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