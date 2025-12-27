US-based Ghanaian philanthropist stuns widows of Atonsu with Massive Food Donation On Christmas

In a heart-warming show of compassion that has taken the Atonsu community by surprise, U.S.-based Ghanaian philanthropist and health practitioner, Dr. Michael Acheampong, has delivered a massive food donation to 125 widows in the Asokwa Constituency of the Ashanti Region.

The rare act of generosity unfolded in the early hours of Saturday, December 27, 2025, turning what would have been a difficult Christmas for many into a moment of joy, relief, and renewed hope.

Each widow walked away with a fully loaded food package comprising 5kg of rice, sardines, pasta, and cooking oil, a gesture many beneficiaries described as the biggest support they have ever received in the history of the Atonsu community.

The atmosphere was emotional as widows openly expressed gratitude, some fighting back tears as they explained that such a donation was unheard of in the area, especially during the festive season.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Acheampong revealed that the initiative was an extension of his annual youth engagement program, but said his heart was moved this year to focus on widows, whom he described as one of the most neglected groups in society.

“Widowhood is not easy. Many of them struggle daily to feed and educate their children. I wanted them to feel loved this Christmas and know that they have not been forgotten,” he said.

Dr. Acheampong disclosed that he was raised in Atonsu, completed his basic and secondary education there, and later traveled to the United States for further studies.

According to him, this deep connection to the community fuels his continuous commitment to giving back.

He pledged to sustain his philanthropic interventions in Atonsu and beyond, while praying for strength, long life, and increased support for the widows.

The Assemblyman for the Atonsu Bokro Electoral Area, Hon. Owusu Brempong Akwaboa, praised the philanthropist for what he described as a timely and life-changing intervention, urging other well-to-do individuals in the constituency to emulate the gesture.

As news of the donation spread, residents hailed Dr. Acheampong as a true son of the land, while the widows prayed for God’s abundant blessings, good health, and long life for the U.S.-based doctor whose kindness, they say, rewrote their Christmas story.