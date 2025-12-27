NASEMBI promotes clean-up, anti-drug abuse drive in Akuma

The NASEMBI Initiative, working in partnership with the Akuma Youth Group, has successfully carried out a two-day clean-up and anti-drug abuse campaign in Akuma, near Nkoranza in the Bono East Region.

The exercise formed part of broader community-led efforts aimed at improving environmental sanitation, safeguarding youth welfare, and promoting public health awareness.

The campaign began on December 24, 2025, with a community clean-up exercise that brought together youth volunteers and local residents. Participants cleared overgrown weeds, cleaned public areas, and painted selected trees along major streets, highlighting the importance of environmental stewardship and collective responsibility.

Activities continued on December 25, 2025, with an Anti-Drug Abuse Campaign that featured a community procession, public education sessions, placard displays, and interactive discussions.

The event drew a large turnout of young people and community members, creating an open forum for conversations on substance abuse and its harmful effects.

Inspector Maxwell Owusu-Poku of the Nkoranza Municipal Police Command addressed participants on the legal and criminal consequences of illicit drug use.

He cautioned against drug trafficking, possession, and abuse, while urging young people to make responsible life choices and pursue lawful paths to personal and economic success.

From a health perspective, Mr. Patrick Bangnea, a Health Promotion Officer with the Ghana Health Service, spoke on the mental health implications of drug abuse and explained that substance misuse often leads to conditions such as depression, anxiety, psychosis, and long-term psychological disorders, stressing the need for early prevention and community support for affected individuals.

Explaining the motivation behind the campaign, Evans Baah, Project Officer of NASEMBI Initiative, said the decision was informed by growing concerns within the municipality.

“The daily rise of ghettos, increasing mental health challenges, and the loss of young lives due to drug abuse compelled us to organize this important activity,” he noted.

The entire programme was funded by Nana Sem Boateng II, Chief of the Akuma Community, whose support highlighted the critical role of traditional leadership in community development and youth protection.

NASEMBI Initiative expressed gratitude to the Akuma Youth Group, the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Health Service, community leaders, and residents for their active participation.

The organization reaffirmed its commitment to empowering communities, promoting healthy lifestyles, and collaborating with stakeholders to tackle social challenges affecting young people.