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Police commended for mounting barrier at notorious robbery spot

  Sun, 28 Dec 2025
Social News Police commended for mounting barrier at notorious robbery spot
SUN, 28 DEC 2025

Residents and travellers have commended the Krachi East Divisional Command of the Ghana Police Service for deploying a barrier at Anyabor No. 2, a notorious robbery hotspot, significantly improving safety in the area.

The barrier has improved safety, reducing robbery incidents, especially on market days and making the enclave safer when traveling at night.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) sighted heavy armed police officers' presence at the barrier which has given commuters peace of mind.

On January 7, 2025, a 51-year old driver, Abubakari Siedu, narrowly escaped death after being attacked by highway armed robbers between Yabram and Anyabor No. 2 near Dambai.

There was a similar attack on June 9, 2025, when Madam Richlove Agyemang, a trader from Hohoe in the Volta Region was shot by armed robbers on the same spot while traveling to the Dambai market.

Mr Solomon Kwame Nkrumah, a driver from Kpando and others who were engaged by GNA, lauded the Divisional Command for positioning personnel at the crime scene.

GNA observed a heightened police presence in the area as part of efforts to ensure a safe and peaceful Christmas festive season.

The police have also intensified patrols and deployed personnel to strategic locations to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Mr Christian Tetteh Yohunu has assured Ghanaians of Service's commitment to protecting citizens throughout the festive season.

GNA

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