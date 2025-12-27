DRC coach Desabre targets disciplined approach to counter Senegal threat

Democratic Republic of Congo coach Sébastian Desabre vowed that his players would not hide from the challenge of taking on Senegal in Saturday's Group D clash at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The sides square off for the third time in 18 months following two matches during the African qualifying campaign for next year's World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

A 1-1 draw played out in Dakar in June 2024 and Senegal won 3-2 in Kinshasa in September.

“Against Senegal, who are for me one of the best teams in Africa, it is impossible to achieve anything without tactical discipline and excellent control when you have to take risks," said Desabre.

"But I have players who are very tactically astute, and that is an important asset.”

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Saturday's game at the Stade Ibn-Batouta in Tangier could decide the victors of Group D after both teams won their opening day ties against Botswana and Benin respectively.

Nicolas Jackson bagged a brace and Cherif Ndiaye added the third in Senegal's stroll past Botswana while Théo Bongonda's strike took the DRC past Benin.

"The DRC and Senegal know each other well, it's true, since we faced each other recently in the World Cup qualifiers," added Desabre.

"The objective now is to stay focused in order to deliver a strong performance."

Pape Thiaw, Desabre's Senegal counterpart, said he was under no illusions about the task ahead of his side.

"Obviously all the matches are important and we've prepared for this one like we do with all the games," said Thiaw, a former Senegal international.

"We know that they are a tough proposition so we are ready for that."

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Veteran midfielder Idrissa Gueye added: "We're determined to do well, especially since a win can take us into the next round."

Senegal won the 2021 Cup of Nations in Cameroon but were divested of their crown in the last-16 in 2023 when Côte d'Ivoire beat them in a penalty shootout.

The Ivorians edged past the DRC in the semi-finals before claiming the crown with victory over Nigeria in the final.

“We stay focused on what matters most," added Desabre. "Of course, we take the past into account, but what matters above all is the present and what comes next. Whether it's Senegal or another major African team."

Following the Cup of Nations, the DRC will take part in an intercontinental play-off for a place at the 2026 World Cup.

A team from the country, which was then known as Zaire, appeared at the 1974 event in West Germany.