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It’s statistically near impossible for NPP to win 2028 elections — Justice Abdulai

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
NPP Private legal practitioner, Justice Abdulai
SAT, 27 DEC 2025
Private legal practitioner, Justice Abdulai

Private legal practitioner, Justice Abdulai has asserted that the 2028 general elections are likely a foregone conclusion for the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, voting patterns since 2016 indicate that the gap between the NDC and New Patriotic Party (NPP) has widened, making it highly unlikely for the opposition to overturn the trend.

He added that internal divisions and personal attacks within the NPP, particularly in the lead-up to the flagbearer race, could further weaken its chances.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s KeyPoints show on Saturday, December 27, Justice Abdulai claimed that some members of the NPP even believe the party should not contest the next elections.

“Looking at 2016, President Mahama lost by almost a million votes, reduced it to about 500,000 in 2020, and then in 2024 the gap widened again to almost 2 million votes. Statistically, it is near impossible for the NPP to overturn this trend,” he said.

He further stressed that the constant personal attacks on leading candidates in the January 2026 NPP flagbearer race, particularly Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who is likely to lead the party, could negatively influence voters.

“If your most preferred candidate is constantly under attack with all kinds of unsavoury comments, don’t be surprised if the electorate votes against you. The numbers and voter perception are critical,” Justice Abdulai noted.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

NKWASEASEM | 12/28/2025 7:52:04 AM

NKWASEA KEKA SAAA, ARE YOU GOD? GHANAIANS ARE ALREADY FED UP WITH THE NDC LIES AND DECEIT. IT WILL SHOCK YOU COME 2028. I UNDERSTAND YOU'RE EATING GOOD UNDER THIS GOVERNMENT SO I'M NOT SURPRISED. BAWUMIA BEBA LIKE KAKAIII

Comments3
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