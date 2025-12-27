Vanuatu Trade Commission Ghana unveils maiden Business and Pleasure Tour 2026

The Vanuatu Trade Commission, Ghana, has announced the launch of the maiden Vanuatu Business and Pleasure Tour 2026, a landmark initiative designed to strengthen diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties between Ghana and the Republic of Vanuatu.

The tour, scheduled for 10 to 21 February 2026, is being organised in collaboration with Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vanuatu’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and External Trade, and the Diaspora Affairs Office at the Office of the President of Ghana.

The Commission describes the tour as a historic step in building deeper relations between the two nations and expanding Africa–Pacific cooperation. It marks the first time a large and diverse delegation will travel from West Africa to the South Pacific for an integrated mission covering business, culture, and leisure.

The delegation is expected to include business leaders, trade associations, Members of Parliament, Ministers of State, traditional authorities, musicians, investors, creatives, and global travellers. Participants will embark on a journey to one of the world’s most peaceful destinations. Vanuatu, consistently ranked among the top happiest countries globally, offers an environment defined by tranquillity, natural beauty, and rich cultural heritage.

Organisers say the tour coinciding with the Valentine season presents a unique opportunity to celebrate unity, friendship, and cultural exchange in an idyllic setting. Beyond its leisure offerings, the mission will feature high-level engagements, business forums, investment networking opportunities, and sector-focused discussions. These sessions will explore possibilities in trade, tourism, agriculture, climate resilience, digital innovation, real estate, and development cooperation.

The Vanuatu Trade Commission describes the initiative as a major step toward unlocking new trade corridors between Africa and the Pacific region. It is expected to broaden opportunities for collaboration across multiple industries while enhancing Ghana’s global diplomatic and commercial footprint. The organisers say the tour also reflects the rising international profile of Vanuatu, which is gaining recognition not only for its achievements in sports but also for its cultural diversity and peaceful society.

Vanuatu’s distinct identity is further highlighted by its trilingual national structure, with Bislama, English, and French serving as official languages. This multicultural character strongly aligns with Africa’s own diverse cultural landscape, providing a basis for deeper people-to-people connections.

The tour willallow Ghanaian and African participantsy to explore one of the world’s most geographically unique destinations.

Vanuatu is a Y-shaped chain of more than eighty volcanic islands in the South Pacific, known for its dramatic scenery, pristine beaches, lush forests, and iconic landmarks. These include Mount Yasur, celebrated as the world’s most accessible active volcano, and the world’s first underwater post office. The country is also renowned for premium cocoa, organic beef, sandalwood, and a range of natural attractions that continue to draw global attention.

H.E. Ambassador Prof. Hugh Aryee, Vanuatu Trade Commissioner to Ghana, described the upcoming tour as a significant milestone in deepening Ghana–Vanuatu relations. He said the initiative provides a strategic platform for advancing cooperation across priority sectors while highlighting Vanuatu’s unique potential to Ghanaian and African investors, policymakers, and development actors.

According to Ambassador Aryee, the Business and Pleasure Tour 2026 demonstrates the growing commitment of both nations to strengthen Pacific–Africa engagement. He expressed confidence that the mission will produce lasting partnerships, expand business opportunities, and build wider international recognition of Vanuatu’s economic and cultural prospects.

Organisers say logistics and participation arrangements will be announced in the coming weeks as preparations advance for what is expected to be one of the most significant Africa–Pacific engagements in recent years.