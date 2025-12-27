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NPP flagbearer race: Bawumia leads in all except Central, Volta and Ashanti regions — Mussa Dankwah

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
NPP NPP flagbearer race: Bawumia leads in all except Central, Volta and Ashanti regions — Mussa Dankwah
SAT, 27 DEC 2025

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is leading in about thirteen regions ahead of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer contests.

According to the Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwah, the closest contender in the race, Kennedy Agyapong, is leading only in the Volta and Central regions.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s KeyPoints show on Saturday, December 27, Dankwah noted that the two candidates are tied in the Ashanti region, with no clear winner yet.

“Kennedy Agyapong is only leading in Central and Volta regions, and Ashanti region is a tie. Everywhere else, Bawumia is leading by not less than five points. Western North is slightly closer, but he is still ahead and leading comfortably in several places,” he said.

Meanwhile, the December 2025 poll by Global InfoAnalytics shows that the former Assin Central Member of Parliament is gaining momentum in the upcoming flagbearer race.

The survey, shared via social media on Wednesday, December 24, indicates that Kennedy Agyapong now has 35% support among delegates.

This marks a significant rise from his 18% support in the firm’s November poll, when undecided and undisclosed delegates accounted for a combined 34%.

The former Vice President and 2024 NPP flagbearer maintains his lead with 45%, a slight increase from 43% in November.

The undecided and undisclosed delegates have now dropped to 20%, holding the key to deciding the outcome of the race slated for January 31, 2026.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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