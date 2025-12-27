ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

History, Disunity and the Unfinished Legacy of Naa Gbewaa

Feature Article History, Disunity and the Unfinished Legacy of Naa Gbewaa
SAT, 27 DEC 2025

A Paradox of Kinship: Few societies in Ghana possess as clear and well-preserved a tradition of common ancestry as the Dagomba, Mamprusi and Nanumba. Linguistically and culturally, they belong to the Mole-Dagbani group, and their royal genealogies converge on a single ancestral figure, Naa Gbewaa. This tradition is affirmed not only in oral histories but also in early ethnographic writings. Yet paradoxically, these three kingdoms, born of one lineage, have evolved with remarkably little institutionalized kinship engagement. There have been no sustained joint councils, no regular reciprocal royal visits framed as family obligations, and no collective pilgrimage to Pusiga, the ancestral seat of Gbewa. This absence of cohesion raises a critical question. How did brothers become so distant, and what has this cost them historically and politically?

Common Origins in Oral Tradition and Early Scholarship

Across Dagbon, Mamprugu and Nanung, oral tradition consistently identifies Pusiga as the locus of political crystallization under Naa Gbewa. While migration narratives recall earlier movement through the Sahel and Hausaland, it is at Pusiga that kingship becomes territorially grounded and genealogies stabilize. Early writers did not invent this tradition; they recorded it. R. S. Rattray, writing in “The Tribes of the Ashanti Hinterland” (1932), observed that the Mamprusi, Dagomba and Nanumba were “closely related peoples” whose traditions “point unmistakably to common descent and shared political ideas of kingship.” Similar observations appear in the works of A. W. Cardinall and R. S. Tait, all of whom encountered striking consistency in Gbewaa traditions across these polities. Importantly, these accounts align with indigenous court histories and drum traditions. Gbewaa functions both as a historical ruler and as a symbolic anchor of legitimacy, embodying the moral and political foundations of Mole-Dagbani authority.

Separation at Mamprugu and the Founding of New Kingdoms

The separation of the Gbewaa lineage occurred after the consolidation of authority in Mamprugu. One branch remained and strengthened Mamprugu, while others moved southward and southeastward, establishing Dagbon and Nanung respectively. This dispersal should not be misread as fragmentation. In precolonial West African political culture, the founding of new states by royal kin was a recognized strategy of expansion. Authority flowed outward, but lineage bonds were expected to remain intact. Political autonomy did not imply cultural or ritual severance. The problem, therefore, was not the separation itself, but what followed.

The Erosion of Kinship and Institutional Memory

Over generations, kinship obligations weakened. Today, several patterns are evident. The absence of formal, periodic councils involving the three royal houses, a lack of official visits explicitly framed as kinship encounters, minimal public education on shared Gbewaa ancestry, and no collective return to Pusiga as a unified lineage. Perhaps most concerning is the reliance on external arbitration --- colonial authorities in the past, and state institutions in the present, to resolve disputes that, by tradition, should be settled within the Gbewaa family. This development represents not only a political shift, but a departure from indigenous governance principles.

Ancestral Authority and the Question of Gbewaa’s Displeasure

Within Mole-Dagbani cosmology, ancestors are active moral agents. Kingship is legitimate only when it aligns with ancestral sanction. When custom is neglected, imbalance follows. Persistent chieftaincy conflicts, political instability and social fragmentation within Dagbon, Mamprugu and Nanung are therefore interpreted, within traditional discourse, as more than administrative failures. They are understood as symptoms of ancestral displeasure. The failure of the three kingdoms to collectively acknowledge Gbewaa at Pusiga is widely seen as a serious omission. Such interpretations are not superstition; they reflect a coherent indigenous political philosophy in which history, morality and authority are inseparable.

The Missed Power of Unity
Had Dagbon, Mamprugu and Nanung sustained their kinship institutions, they would likely have constituted one of the strongest political and cultural blocs in northern Ghana. Unity would have enabled internal resolution of disputes without external interference, greater cultural confidence and continuity, and stronger collective political voice. Even today, unity --- understood not as political merger but as ritual, genealogical and diplomatic reaffirmation, could enhance conflict management, youth education, and cultural legitimacy.

Is It Too Late to Reconcile?
Historically and culturally, it is not too late. Reconciliation would require deliberate action such as a formal convocation of the three royal houses as kin, a joint pilgrimage to Pusiga, public reaffirmation of shared Gbewaa ancestry, commitment to internal conflict-resolution mechanisms, and systematic education of younger generations. Such steps would not erase past grievances, but they would restore the moral and historical foundation of Mole-Dagbani unity.

My Thoughts: Returning to the Source

The Dagomba, Mamprusi and Nanumba are bound by more than geography or language; they are bound by ancestry. The neglect of this bond has weakened institutions that were never meant to stand alone. Returning together to Pusiga, symbolically and practically, represents a return to legitimacy, balance and shared purpose. As early observers noted and oral tradition insists, the strength of the Gbewaa lineage lies not in separation, but in remembered unity.

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH
+233208282575 / +233550558008
[email protected]

Fuseini Abdulai Braimah
Fuseini Abdulai Braimah, © 2025

Ghanaian essayist and information provider whose writings weave research, history and lived experience into thought-provoking commentary. . More Fuseini Abdulai Braimah, popularly known to everyone as Fussie (or Fuzzy). Born in April 1955, I completed Tamale Secondary School in 1974. Started work as a pupil teacher, worked with Social Security & National Insurance Trust in Yendi, Social Security Bank in Tamale and Tarkwa (brief stint), Northern Regional Development Corporation (NRDC), and University for Development Studies Library in Tamale. I also worked briefly with the British Council Outreach Programme in Tamale. Studied "Application of ICT in Libraries" with the Millennium College, London. Was privileged to be sponsored by the NICHE Project of the Dutch Government to undergo training in Information Literacy Skills at ITHOCA, Centurion, South Africa, after which I undertook an educational tour of some libraries in The Netherlands, which took me to Maastricht, Amsterdam, The Hague, and Leiden. I have a passion for teaching and writing. In the past, I wrote for the Northern Advocate, the Statesman and BBC Focus on Africa Magazine. Now retired, I proofread Undergrad and Graduate theses and articles for refereed journals, as well as assist researchers find material for literature reviews. My specialty is Citations Management. Column: Fuseini Abdulai Braimah

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (425)

More

Top Stories

9 hours ago

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for the worlds oil, is a major source of contention between the United States and Iran - - / AFP Trump and Iran's supreme leader trade threats as mediators try to save deal

9 hours ago

Huge waves crash on the coastline ahead of Typhoon Bavi in Wenling in eastern Chinas Zhejiang province on July 10, 2026. - Chinatopix Via AP More than 1 million evacuated as Typhoon Bavi makes landfall in China

12 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe urges Minister to intervene as Azumah Resources, E&P dispute heads to international arbitration Franklin Cudjoe urges Minister to intervene as Azumah Resources, E&P dispute hea...

12 hours ago

MANI Africa Vice President Kofi Bentil 'They took the mud from the gutters and put them on the streets' – Kofi Bentil f...

12 hours ago

Susu Collector arraigned for allegedly defrauding 35 traders of GH¢156,455 Susu Collector arraigned for allegedly defrauding 35 traders of GH¢156,455

12 hours ago

Ghanaian teacher battles debt and visa crisis in Thailand Migration dream turns sour as Ghanaian teacher battles debt and visa crisis in T...

13 hours ago

South Africa World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams dies aged 25 South Africa World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams dies aged 25

13 hours ago

Former Akan NPP PC pays GHS105,000as T&T for 1,012 delegates ahead of constituency executives elections Former Akan NPP PC pays GHS105,000 as T&T for 1,012 delegates ahead of constitue...

13 hours ago

One injured, three arrested as violence mars NPP Bantama Constituency elections One injured, three arrested as violence mars NPP Bantama Constituency elections

13 hours ago

GAC raises alarm over rising HIV infections among homosexuals in Bono Region GAC raises alarm over rising HIV infections among homosexuals in Bono Region 

Just in....
body-container-line