On Bawumia’s Repeat Candidacy, Bryan Acheampong Is Right-on-Target - Part 2

We learned a long time ago, in our elementary school classroom science lessons and projects, that “Air Occupies Space,” and also that “Nature Abhors a Vacuum.” In the chaotic absence of any viable alternative to the vaulting presidential ambition of the epically failed 2024 Presidential Candidate of Ghana’s presently main opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), namely, former Vice-President Mahamudu “Issaka” Bawumia, any attempt to fervidly prevail on the latter to voluntarily drop out of the New Patriotic Party’s January 31, 2026 scheduled 2028 Presidential-Election Primary, this late in the game, as it were, is highly likely to favor the least desirable and capable among the current pack of five presidential aspirants vying to replace the unspeakably morally and politically deficient Mahama 2.0 ragtag and lame-duck regime (See “Bryan Acheampong says he privately urged Dr. Bawumia to withdraw from the 2026 NPP primary” Modernghana.com 12/18/25).

Nonetheless, while in principle, I unreservedly agree with Mr. Bryan Acheampong, the former Akufo-Addo-appointed Minister for Food and Agriculture, on the critical and the imperative need for Candidate Bawumia to have strategically savvily withdrawn from the party’s 2028 Presidential-Election Primary, it is for a quite completely reason than the patently predictable fact of the institutionally centrifugal impact of the fierce eschatological warfare between the supporters and the sympathizers of Candidates Mahamudu “Issaka” Bawumia and Kennedy (Kwame) Ohene Agyapong.

My own carefully calibrated opinion on the strategically unimpeachable need for former Vice-President Bawumia to have promptly and savvily withdrawn from the January 31, 2026 New Patriotic Party Presidential Primary is one that is squarely based on the clearly unsurmountable problem of what may be aptly or properly termed as the problem of rank “Incumbency Disaffection.” You see, after serially and perennially gunning for the presidency with his former evidently clinically narcissistic boss, to wit, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, a scandalously and a royally failed twice, consecutively elected former occupant of the highest office of “The Republic,” as a critical mass of civically minded Ghanaian citizens and residents are wont to call it, there clearly appears to have sharply emerged what may be aptly described and/or characterized as “Voter Fatigue.”

More so, when the perennially serial and the dynastic presidential-election protocol of the stratocratic and the junta-like oriented and unspeakably poorly performing institutional establishment of the presently ruling National Democratic Congress makes it downright imperative for the overwhelming majority of Ghana’s electorate to unwaveringly demand change and a more progressive and a viable alternative to the sort of politically invariable carcinogenic state of virtual stasis and interminably visionless and socioeconomically regressive mode of egregious maladministration delivered by the smugly and the pathologically kleptocratic leadership of the National Democratic Congress.

It goes without saying that nobody really needs to convince an apparently well-meaning and politically progressive former Vice-President Mahamudu “Issaka” Bawumia about the strategically imperative need to take a clean break from the electioneering-campaign trail for at least two electoral cycles, just like former Candidate-General John “Brazil-Embraer Caper” Dramani Mahama, the man whose involuntarily circuitous trajectory back to Ghana’s Presidential Palace, Jubilee House, Alhaji Bawumia has already publicly and categorically stated that he is absolutely not in the least averse to emulating to the letter.

Not very long ago, for example, the Walewale native, from the Akufo-Addo-created North-East Region, was widely quoted by the media to have wistfully and desperately opined that just as it had taken his Gonja-descended archrival and some even claim, his implacable archnemesis, some eight solid years to be reafforded the mandate back to statutory occupancy of Jubilee House by Ghana’s electorate, the Simon Fraser University, Canada, trained internationally respected economist was equally optimistic about being returned to the Mansion that My Dear Good, Old Uncle John “The Gentle Giant” (Kofi Diawuo) Agyekum-Kufuor Built, with both fiscal and technical assistance from the Modi Government of Mumbai, in due course.

which , of course, means that the Oxbridge and the Buckingham, UK, business management and economics educated maven has soberly and thoughtfully arrived at the strategically spanking decision and conclusion that he needs to take some well-needed time off the electioneering-campaign stumps, as it were, in order to pivot and tidy up the quite daunting kinks in his electioneering-campaign strategy before, once again, credibly and confidently presuming himself to be emotionally and psychologically prepared and poised for another bruising and gruelling bullfight with and against both his internal party rivals and his far more strategically mercurial counterparts of the presently ruling National Democratic Congress, in Spanish matadorial parlance.

The grim but practically inescapable fact of the matter and the reality as well, contrary to what some of his Amen-Corner backers among the topmost echelons of the New Patriotic Party would have the rest of the nation believe, is that the former Vice-President may not be as “Teflon-protected” from the politically unflattering image and reputation of the rankly corrupt Akufo-Addo Administration as these Yes-Men and Women have evidently drunkenly convinced themselves into believing.

You see, even as Yours Truly pointed out to him in at least a half-dozen columns right on these very pages not very long ago, high-minded ethics and leadership discipline ought to have impelled the then Vice-President Bawumia to resign his portion and share of the corporate mandate afforded the Akufo-Addo regime, once it became crystal clear that the increasingly reckless and corruption-wracked and managerially rudderless Akufo-Addo government was not apt to make the avid desire of the former Deputy-Governor of the Bank of Ghana to replace his then boss, the proverbial cakewalk or a Sunday afternoon’s walk through the public park, in both African American and mainstream American idiom.

Even more soberly, Vice-President “Issaka” Bawumia ought to have savvily come to a critical understanding of the express purpose for which he had been chosen as the three-time Presidential Running-Mate of the former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, vehemently against the publicly expressed interest and the desire of the Agyekum-Kufuor Faction of the New Patriotic Party; and that, in fact, he was merely “Aliu-istically” being tolerated by the Atwima-Nwabiagya Mafia as well as the “Napoleonistically” statured “revolutionary” leader who, as it eventually turned out, was absolutely no fundamentally different from his putatively most formidable internal party nemesis until he had been fully exhausted of his usefulness.

Unfortunately, as Yours Truly pointed out in a previous column not quite a while ago, an apparently opportunistic and “Moscato”-power intoxicated Vice-President Bawumia found it simply much too tempting and difficult to let his sense of personal decency and discipline kick in. Which is also why it is rather damn preposterous for any of his most ardent supporters and sympathizers to attempt to “surgically”dissociate the statutorily second-most-powerful player of Team Akufo-Addo from the indescribably lurid and rancid Corporate Corruption with which both the Akyem-Abomosu and the Kyebi Mafia and their Walewale Sidekick have come to be squarely and indelibly associated. In sum, going into the New Patriotic Party’s 2028 Presidential-Election Primary, Candidate Bawumia may be clearly and inescapably be envisaged to be suffering from “The Tar-Baby Syndrome.”

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]