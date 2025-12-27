The Sad Reality of Pensions in Ghana

A SSNIT disclosure that one pensioner earns over GH¢201,000 a month continues to ignite debate about pensions in Ghana. But what does the data actually show about how retirees live? This feature examines the numbers behind the headlines and the promises that accompanied them. It is the writer’s attempt to answer some questions posed by pensioners who read an earlier article entitled “Double Contribution, High Pensions and the Risks to the System: A Balanced Look at SSNIT’s Explanations”.

When the Deputy Public Affairs Manager of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) announced on national television that its highest-paid pensioner earns about GH¢201,000 per month, the figure immediately seized public attention. In a country where many workers struggle to earn a fraction of that amount during their active years, the disclosure sounded startling --- even surreal. For some, it fed a growing perception that pensioners, or at least a significant number of them, are doing quite well. For others, it raised questions about fairness and inequality within Ghana’s pension system. Yet when the headline number is stripped of its shock value and placed alongside broader data, a very different --- and far less comforting picture emerges. The truth is that the GH¢201,000 pension is an extreme statistical outlier, while low pensions are the lived reality for the majority of Ghanaian retirees.

The Outlier That Dominated the Conversation

SSNIT has been clear that the GH¢201,000 pension exists. It is reportedly associated with the old PNDC Law 247 arrangement and reflects a contributor who earned very high declared income over a long period and paid correspondingly high contributions. Technically, there is nothing unlawful or improper about such a pension. SSNIT’s formula is wage-linked. High lifetime earnings combined with long contribution periods produce higher pensions.

But context matters. The same SSNIT disclosures show that, after the 2025 indexation, the average monthly pension remains below GH¢2,000. At the lower end of the scale, some pensioners receive just over GH¢500 per month. In other words, while one pensioner earns over GH¢200,000, tens of thousands survive on amounts that barely meet basic living costs. Using the highest pension as a reference point, without this context, risks creating a deeply misleading impression.

What the Data Actually Shows

The most authoritative picture of pension distribution comes from the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA), which oversees Ghana’s pension schemes. According to NPRA data that has been publicly reported over the years, more than 53% of SSNIT pensioners receive less than GH¢1,000 per month. Within this group are thousands earning below GH¢500, and a large number clustered between GH¢500 and GH¢999. At various points, SSNIT itself has acknowledged that the situation may be even more pronounced. Earlier official statements suggested that as many as 78% of pensioners earned GH¢1,000 or less, highlighting how heavily pensions are concentrated at the lower end of the income scale. Even allowing for periodic indexation, these figures tell a consistent story. Most SSNIT pensions are small.

A Closer Look at Pension Distribution

Although SSNIT does not routinely publish a finely disaggregated breakdown of pensions by income band, available data allows for a reasonable approximation. At the very top, only about 1% - 4% of pensioners earn above GH¢5,000 per month. These are typically individuals who worked in high-paying segments of the private sector --- banking, mining, telecommunications, oil and gas, or multinational corporations, and who declared and contributed on high salaries for decades. Below this group is a relatively small cohort earning between GH¢3,000 and GH¢4,900. This group is estimated to constitute less than 10% of pensioners. A somewhat larger share, around 15% earn pensions in the GH¢2,000 to GH¢2,900 range. While these pensions offer modest stability, they remain vulnerable to inflation and rising healthcare costs. Roughly one in five pensioners receive between GH¢1,000 and GH¢1,900 monthly, often described as “middle-range” pensions, though still far from comfortable in today’s economic environment.

The largest concentration lies below this level. About 30% of pensioners receive GH¢500 to GH¢999, while over 20% earn GH¢499 or less. Taken together, these lower brackets account for well over half of all SSNIT pensioners, placing the median pension firmly in the low-income range. Against this backdrop, a GH¢201,000 pension is not just rare; it is statistically insignificant in describing how most retirees live.

Why This Is Not a Civil Service Pension Story

There has been speculation about whether such a high pension could belong to a civil or public servant. In practical terms, this is highly unlikely. Public servants are paid on structured government salary scales, such as the Single Spine Salary Structure, which do not generate the level of declared earnings needed to produce a six-figure SSNIT pension. In addition, many senior public officers historically fell under CAP 30 or transitional pension arrangements, not SSNIT. The most plausible explanation is that the individual concerned was a high-earning private-sector executive who contributed consistently on a very large salary over a long period. This distinction matters, because it reinforces the point that the extreme case does not represent the experience of ordinary workers, whether in the public or private sector.

The Reality of Living on a Low Pension

For pensioners earning GH¢500 to GH¢1,000 per month, retirement is often marked by financial anxiety rather than security. Such amounts struggle to cover basic necessities like food, utilities, transportation and, critically, healthcare. In many urban areas, rent alone can exceed a pensioner’s entire monthly income. Even pensions around GH¢2,000 often cited as the “average” are quickly eroded by inflation and medical costs. As a result, many pensioners rely heavily on family support, informal work, or personal savings, if they are fortunate enough to have any. This reality rarely features in headline discussions about pensions, but it defines everyday life for a large proportion of retirees.

Presidential Promises and Public Expectations

The current state of pensions must also be understood in the context of political commitments. During his presidency, Nana Akufo-Addo repeatedly acknowledged the importance of protecting pensioners, especially during periods of economic difficulty. His government pointed to measures such as pension indexation, including a notable 25% increase announced in 2023, as evidence of concern for retirees. There were also broader assurances that pension funds would be protected during Ghana’s debt restructuring, and that pensioners would not be unfairly burdened by fiscal adjustments. President John Dramani Mahama has also spoken about the need for reforms to strengthen social protection and improve the welfare of older Ghanaians. While these statements resonated with pensioner groups, many of the promised reforms have not translated into sweeping, structural changes that significantly raise baseline pension adequacy. Another promise that has featured prominently in public discussion is the idea of a 13th-month pension payment, an annual bonus to help pensioners cope with rising costs. While this proposal has been clearly articulated by opposition figures, it has not been formally implemented as government policy, nor anchored in legislation. For pensioners, the distinction between promises, proposals and policy outcomes is not academic. It determines whether retirement means dignity or dependence.

Why the Narrative Matters

Public communication by institutions like SSNIT matters enormously. When extreme cases are highlighted without sufficient context, they risk dulling public empathy and weakening the urgency of reform. A pension system should not be judged by its most exceptional beneficiary, but by how it treats the median retiree and the bottom half of earners. By that standard, Ghana’s pension system still faces serious challenges.

My Thoughts: The Real Pension Story

The real story of pensions in Ghana is not one of widespread comfort, but of constraint and inequality. Yes, a handful of pensioners earn very large sums, the result of high lifetime earnings and long contribution histories. But these cases are anomalies. The defining reality is that most Ghanaian pensioners live on modest incomes, many below GH¢1,000 per month, and struggle to meet basic needs. As public debate continues, it is essential that policymakers, institutions and commentators focus not on headline-grabbing outliers, but on the structural reforms needed to ensure that retirement in Ghana offers security, dignity and fairness, not just for a few, but for the many.

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH

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