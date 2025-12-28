ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bank of Ghana exempts informal cross-border traders from LOC requirement

  Sun, 28 Dec 2025
Business & Finance Bank of Ghanaexempts informal cross-border traders from LOC requirement
SUN, 28 DEC 2025

The Bank of Ghana has exempted informal cross-border traders from the requirement to obtain a Letter of Commitment (LOC).

In a public notice, the Bank outlined guidelines on the use of the LOC for exports, stating that traders engaged in informal cross-border transactions are not required to secure the document.

The guidelines indicated that the LOC, generated through the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS), is mandatory only for formal exporters who receive foreign exchange proceeds, are resident in Ghana, are licensed by relevant government agencies, and hold a valid Tax Identification Number.

It explained that traders conducting business with buyers from neighbouring countries such as Côte d'Ivoire, Togo, and Burkina Faso, without registration on ICUMS or the use of formal invoices, are not required to present the LOC.

The Bank stated that the LOC should not be included in documentation for such informal transactions.

The notice also advised freight forwarders and customs house agents, cautioning them against using their own credentials to generate LOCs on behalf of traders who do not qualify for the document. It said this practice must be eliminated.

Estimates from the Ministry of Trade and international bodies, including the International Trade Centre, suggest Ghana earns several billion dollars annually from informal cross-border commerce.

A recent assessment indicated that the value of informal trade with neighbouring countries could exceed three billion dollars each year, providing livelihoods for millions and ensuring the flow of essential goods across the region.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

9 hours ago

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for the worlds oil, is a major source of contention between the United States and Iran - - / AFP Trump and Iran's supreme leader trade threats as mediators try to save deal

9 hours ago

Huge waves crash on the coastline ahead of Typhoon Bavi in Wenling in eastern Chinas Zhejiang province on July 10, 2026. - Chinatopix Via AP More than 1 million evacuated as Typhoon Bavi makes landfall in China

12 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe urges Minister to intervene as Azumah Resources, E&P dispute heads to international arbitration Franklin Cudjoe urges Minister to intervene as Azumah Resources, E&P dispute hea...

12 hours ago

MANI Africa Vice President Kofi Bentil 'They took the mud from the gutters and put them on the streets' – Kofi Bentil f...

12 hours ago

Susu Collector arraigned for allegedly defrauding 35 traders of GH¢156,455 Susu Collector arraigned for allegedly defrauding 35 traders of GH¢156,455

12 hours ago

Ghanaian teacher battles debt and visa crisis in Thailand Migration dream turns sour as Ghanaian teacher battles debt and visa crisis in T...

13 hours ago

South Africa World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams dies aged 25 South Africa World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams dies aged 25

13 hours ago

Former Akan NPP PC pays GHS105,000as T&T for 1,012 delegates ahead of constituency executives elections Former Akan NPP PC pays GHS105,000 as T&T for 1,012 delegates ahead of constitue...

13 hours ago

One injured, three arrested as violence mars NPP Bantama Constituency elections One injured, three arrested as violence mars NPP Bantama Constituency elections

13 hours ago

GAC raises alarm over rising HIV infections among homosexuals in Bono Region GAC raises alarm over rising HIV infections among homosexuals in Bono Region 

Just in....
body-container-line